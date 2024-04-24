Entertainment
'Battlestar Galactica' actor Terry Carter dies at 95
Terry Carter, the best actor known for his roles in Battlestar Galactica And McCloud, is dead. He was 95 years old.
Carter's death has been confirmed on its official websitewhich specifies that the actor died Tuesday April 23. His son, Miguel Carter DeCoste, also confirmed the sad news to The New York Times and said Carter died at his home in Manhattan, New York.
Born John Everett DeCoste in Brooklyn, New York, on December 16, 1928, the actor would enjoy a prolific career. He became one of the first black actors to star regularly in a television sitcom series, The Phil Silvers Show. He appeared in 92 episodes as Private Sugarman from 1955 to 1959.
Two years later, he appeared in the film adaptation of Mildred Savage's novel. Parish. Then, in 1965, he played the only Black GI in the World War II series. Fight! The series ran from 1962 to 1967, with 152 episodes.
Alongside its appearance in Fight!, from 1965 to 1968, he became New England's first black television anchor for WBZ-TV Eyewitness News in Boston. During his tenure, he also served as the station's theater and film critic.
Shortly after his time at WBZ-TV, Carter starred in several feature films, including the 1970 television film. Company of Killers and the Blaxploitation classic Foxy Brownalongside Pam Grier.
Throughout the decade, he also played the role of Sgt. Joe Broadhurst, the sidekick of Dennis Weavers Deputy Marshal Sam McCloud on McCloud. The series ran from 1970 to 1977. The next two years he starred as Colonel Tigh in 21 episodes of Battlestar Galactica.
In addition to starring in film and television roles, he also started his own production company in 1975. He focused his attention on educational documentaries, and over the next decade he began creating documentaries for the Library of Congress, the National Endowment for the Arts and PBS.
At the end of the decade, he founded a nonprofit organization committed to cross-cultural and cross-ethnic understanding within the media called the Council for Positive Images. In 1980, he then served two terms on the Board of Governors of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Later, the aforementioned non-profit organization led him to produce the Emmy-nominated television documentary. A Duke Named Ellington in 1988 which chronicled the life of jazz legend Duke Ellington.
Before the production of A Duke Named Ellingtonhe was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1983 and served on the documentary and foreign film committees.
Carter also produced and directed Katherine Dunham: Dancing with Life, which documented the career of the dancer, choreographer and anthropologist. The film was screened in 2013 at Manhattan City Hall and, at the time, described as a work in progress.
In 1964, he married Anna Scratuglia and the couple welcomed two children, Miguel and Melinda. The couple divorced in 1990. In 1991, he married film editor Beate Glatved. She died in 2006.
Then in 2009, he married Selome Zenebe. She also had a daughter from a previous relationship, Hiwot Minale.
He leaves to mourn his wife, his children Miguel, Melinda and Hiwot, as well as a granddaughter.
A private family memorial has been planned, according to their website.
