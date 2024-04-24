Saphira Cristl Launches Tour, Nathan Lane Roars at Hollywood Bowl & Broadways Wet T-Shirt Contest

(left to right) Saphira Cristl, Nathan Lane, “The Outsiders” on Broadway. Photos: Shutterstock, Matthew Murphy

Welcome to The Callboard, Queerty's curtain-raiser theater news, where we share the latest news from Broadway and beyond. From casting announcements to openings to viral moments with our favorite stars, here's a front-row seat to all the drama happening on and off stage!

everyone wins

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer.

Sapphira Crystal. Photo provided.

At the August Wilson Theatre's Kit Kat Club, Sally Bowles laments, “Everyone loves a winner, so no one liked me in the hit revival of Cabaret. But this is not the case for [Spoiler Alert!] RuPauls Drag Race Saphira Cristl, finalist of season 16.

Philadelphia drag legend kicks off a North American tour in Vancouver on July 11, with 24 other cities to follow. Expect a magical musical comedy show! Saphira said. It's a fun, interactive, audience-focused show about my life, complete with songs from my upcoming album and humorous anecdotes about things I've experienced. I sing, play, dance and give you a guided glimpse into the crystal ball that is Sapphira Cristl!

The classically trained opera singer also teases her upcoming album with a preview of lead single, “Enough.”

Can you feel the love tonight?

Photo: Shutterstock

The Lion King marks its 30th anniversary this spring with a screening and live performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Originally released in 1994, Julie Taymor adapted the animated film for the stage three years later, where it continues to play on Broadway, surpassing 10,000 performances.

Famous faces will take the stage to reprise their film and Broadway roles, including Nathan Lane (Timon), Jeremy Irons (Scar) and Billy Eichner, who voiced Timon in the 2019 remake. Jennifer Hudson also joins the tribute. We can only hope for an encore of its season 3 American idol performance roar, Jennifer, roar!

Broadway is humid for all the right reasons

The film-to-music machine continues to work. This Broadway season is no exception, but if you dig a little deeper, you'll realize that some of this year's arrivals started out as books. The foreignersSE Hinton's coming-of-age novel about a group of boys on the wrong side of the railroad tracks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was first published in 1967. But it's Francis Ford's film adaptation Coppola from 1983 which made young people swoon.

With a cast led by a who's who of '80s heartthrobs including Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio and Tom Cruise, The foreigners captured the endurance of select families, but the film score by Coppola's father, Carmine, never quite captured the tone of the film's inhabitants.

“The foreigners.” Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Enter folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justine Levine to compose the new musical with a book by Levine and Adam Rapp (older brother of Queerty favorite Anthony Rapp) and breathe new life into an American classic.

The atmosphere often resembles a Fat–West Side Story a mash-up, a little too serious and too much intrigue to invest beyond the central character of Ponyboy Curtis (an endearing Brody Grand) and brothers Darrel (Brent Comer) and Sodapop (Jason Schmidt). But the musical's exhilarating choreography is among the best of the season, thanks to real brothers Rick and Jeff Kupermanwhich capture the brotherly bond of the Greasers.

In one of the musical's most captivating scenes, the Greasers and the Socs (short for Socialites) face off in a roar that will leave Jerome Robbins breathless. Torrential rain showers descend on the anguished youth as a switchblade delivers a fatal push, catapulting the story into new territory.

The foreigners plays at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater. Race of indefinite duration.

The Greasers in “The Outsiders”. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

What to expect when 'Cats' returns

We were excited (terrified?) and intrigued (skeptical?) when we first heard this. Cats returned to New York. Perhaps one of the most polarizing megamusicals of the 20th century, Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline extravaganza begged for another life. We took a look inside the room where the claws came out, and let us tell you, expect ferocity.

Cats: The jelly ball (we see a revival theme emerging Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and after? Jersey Boys Asbury Park?) reinvents these famous felines in the world of New York ballroom culture. But what does that mean exactly? The creators of the show wave a magic wand to tease and tempt the viewers. Here's a first look at what to expect when the show opens at the new PAC NYC this month of June.

This post includes links that may earn a small affiliate fee for products purchased, helping to support independent LGBTQ+ media.