



The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who once claimed to be the greatest artist God ever created, wants to go on a three-way date with one of the world's most admired women: Michelle Obama. The provocateur, legally known as Ye, opened up about his polyamorous desires involving his always scantily clad wife, Bianca Censori, and the former first lady. michelle obamahe answered a social media influencer's question Justin Laboy which woman he would like to have a threesome with during a recent episode of The Download podcast. I owe it to the president's wife, with titanium teeth The star laughingly said of the Becoming author, who was married to a former President Barack Obama since 1992. The College Dropout rapper grew up in Chicago, where the Obamas rose to prominence. Her history with the power couple dates back to the late 2000s. Barack Obama's first presidential term. Amid controversy surrounding West's infamous 2009 stage mishap during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs, POTUS' story called him an idiot during an interview with CNBC. Years later, West took aim at the first couple when they appeared in the film. glossy pages of Vogue before him and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian. There's no way Kim Kardashian won't be on the cover of Vogue. She's like the most intriguing woman around, he said during a Radio interview 2013 with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Collectively, they were the most influential in clothing, he added. Nobody looks at what [Barack Obama] door. Michelle Obama can't Instagram [bikini] photo like the one my girlfriend posted on Instagram the other day. New York Daily News 2024. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

