Elon Musk's Twitter launches video app for smart TVs





Elon Musk's X platform continues its video push by launching an application dedicated to smart TVs. Video app to watch on their phone and continue watching on TV. The X TV app will not feature any advertising at launch, according to a memo sent to the company's corporate partners on Tuesday. “We are first focused on launching this new consumer-facing feature, but we plan to monetize it and will discuss different forms of partnerships – and this could include advertisements,” the note said. The company also released a video experience preview video, offering a brief overview of the TV app. Videos included in the preview video included Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin and footage of a SpaceX rocket taking off. SpaceX is also owned by Musk. Video has become a key priority for X, led by CEO Linda Yaccarino, a veteran advertising executive at NBCUniversal. In addition to allowing users to upload their own videos, YouTube-style, the company also has agreements with certain third parties, such as a multi-year deal with Range Media Partners. That deal included a show hosted by sports personality Jim Rome, with the tech company also unveiling shows hosted by Tulsi Gabbard and Don Lemon. Musk reportedly canceled Lemon's show before the first episode aired, after the CEO sat through a tense interview with the former CNN host. X also struck a deal with WWE to broadcast Speed matches once a week. The show has also become a top priority for other tech platforms, with YouTube frequently touting the number of video views on its TV apps (it notes that it gets more views than Netflix on TVs), and TikTok also launching and investing in a TV App Experience. Of course, X is still focused on text and images, with an emphasis on real-time information. Its video activity is much more nascent.

