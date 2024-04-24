Michael Jackson and Macaulay Culkins explained their controversial friendship: The Home Alone actor met the King of Pop when he was 10, starred in his MV for Black or White and was a regular on Neverland





Song's boyfriend is said to be the godfather of Michael Jackson's daughter Paris. Michael Jackson with a child Macaulay Culkin at the time. Photo: @mjcollections844/Instagram Culkin, 43, and the late King of Pop, who died in 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 50, were known to have a close relationship. Here's what we know about their controversial friendship. How old was Macaulay Culkin when he became friends with Michael Jackson? Michael Jackson and Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Black or White music video. Photo: @laoctavatv/Facebook According to People, Culkin was just 10 years old when he first received a call from Michael Jackson, then 32 years old. MJ gave him a ring after seeing him perform in Alone at home in 1990. They met in person when Culkin performed in Nutcracker At New York. Who is Fin Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-year-old? It didn't take long for Culkin to start visiting Jacksons Neverland Ranch, where he spent sleepovers in the same bed as his much older friend, says Yahoo! Way of life. The 2,700 hectare estate resembled a private amusement park, with an electric train, a Ferris wheel, an arcade, bumper cars, a zoo and much more, writes Independent. Is Macaulay Culkin the godfather of Michael Jackson's children? Michael Jackson and Macaulay Culkin's friendship sparked controversy. Photo: @mjcollections844/Instagram Culkin told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast that he was very protective of MJ's daughter. I'll warn you now, I'm very protective of her, so be careful, he said. I'm a very open book when it comes to things but, as with her, she is loved by me. Was Macaulay Culkin in a Michael Jackson song? Michael Jackson and Macaulay Culkin at the time. Photo: @mjcollections844/Instagram Yeah. Culkin made a surprise, brag-worthy appearance in MJ's 1991 music video for Black or White. The extended prologue sees Culkin playing a son whose father gets angry with him for playing loud music. Meet Eliot Sumner, Stings' Non-Binary Kid, Who Plays Freddie on Ripley What did Macaulay Culkin say about Michael Jackson? Actor Macaulay Culkin gestures during an exclusive interview with talk show host Larry King (left) on CNN's Larry King Live in 2004, in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP Despite the numerous accusations of child sexual abuse made against Jackson, Culkin continued to insist that the pop star never made any advances toward him and that I never saw anything; he never did anything, according to his 2020 interview with Esquire. In a 2018 interview on the WTF with Mark Maron podcast, he opened up about how close he was to the late singer. : He was my best friend growing up for a good chunk of my life. He added, [Jackson was] emotionally young He appreciated my youth. He loved being a child with me. It never seemed strange to me. I never felt uncomfortable. That was exactly how he was.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style/entertainment/article/3260071/michael-jackson-and-macaulay-culkins-controversial-friendship-explained-home-alone-actor-met-king The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos