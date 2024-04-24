Accident on the set of Amazon MGM’s “The Pickup”: several injured





An accident on the set of an upcoming heist film starring Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer has injured several crew members, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The incident happened on the set of Amazon's upcoming MGM Studios film. The pick-up, which shoots in Atlanta on Saturday. According to an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson, the accident occurred during a second unit action sequence that had already been rehearsed. “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added: “We are still gathering the facts about what happened and why, but our thoughts are first and foremost with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest safety standards in the industry during filming. All safety precautions were reviewed before and monitored during filming. Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that the incident was a car accident that occurred when a truck “locked in” and struck another vehicle. According to an anonymous source who spoke to the AP, “it was a completely freak accident” in a stunt that was not considered particularly treacherous; As a result, two crew members were hospitalized and one remained in hospital on Tuesday. The injuries “ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones,” according to the report. The IATSE crew union said in a statement: “IATSE is aware of an accident that occurred on the Georgia Plateau. The pick-up and I opened an investigation. The pick-updirected by The blackeningTim Story by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider (Don't do it), was described in the press as a heist comedy. Alongside Murphy and Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay and Marshawn Lynch are all set to star. Murphy produces alongside Story, John Davis and John Fox with Davis Entertainment and Charisse Hewitt-Webster with Eddie Murphy Productions. In January, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this production of the film was to be based at Shadowbox Studios and run until June.

