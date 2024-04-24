Amy Tan's Backyard Bird ChroniclesExBulletin



Kim Newmoney/Penguin Randomhouse

If you know the author Amy Tan for The Joy of Luck club a novel about Chinese immigrant families in San Francisco, his new book, The chronicles of backyard birdsmay seem like a deviation.

That's because Tan didn't intend to write a book when she started working on it in 2016.

She was then depressed by the state of the world and tried to get lost in nature.

She started looking out the window and journaling. Soon she had pages and pages of observations and drawings of the birds in her own garden. These thoughts turned into The chronicles of backyard birdsa nature journal released this week.

Morning edition host Leila Fadel spoke with Tan about the joys of birdwatching.

Leila Fadel: What made you start journaling and focusing on birds?

Amy Tan: To begin with, I tend to be an obsessive person, but one of the things that obsessed me in 2016 was the amount of racism that was being displayed, and people now considered it their freedom of speech to say exactly what 'they thought of others. who were of a different race. These were people who ignored me as if I was invisible in a store, everyone was served, but not me. And it happened on a plane not too long ago. And the first thing that comes to mind is: racism. Yeah, and I've never had that feeling before, and it was horrible. So I needed to get that out of my mind and decided to get back into nature and start learning to draw as well.



Fadel: Did this help you with all the horrors you felt and experienced?

Tan: Yes, it was like a reset of the world at the time because I felt so much despair that our world was getting uglier and uglier. And instead, I was out there in nature. And it was magnificent. It was in the moment. And what better antidote to living in a place of biodiversity than hatred of diversity?

Fadel: You have these amazing drawings of California Quail, Golden-crowned Sparrows and Hummingbirds, Pine Siskins of different moods and health. Are all these scenes from bird life in your own garden?

Tan: Every bird in the book comes from my garden. Every bird I have drawn is a bird that has looked at me. I only write about the birds in my garden. And it was just a decision that I made on my own and I would make it very personal.

Fadel: You say you're a bit obsessive. How many hours a day did you watch birds in your garden?

Tan: I have bird feeders visible from almost every window in my house and I have a lot of windows. So, some days, I spent 10 hours observing birds and drawing them… Now, I was learning to draw. So a lot of that time was just drawing the same bird over and over again, just for practice.

Fadel: You notice the birds and you also notice that they notice you. Who is Amy Tan to these birds?

Tan: I suspect they know me as the flightless creature who brings the food. I once took away the feeders because there was an outbreak of disease caused by some finches. And I took them all apart for a very long time, and all of a sudden, birds came to the bathroom window… and they were looking at me very intently. They were birds I always wanted to see. And now they came to the window. And I remember one of them just looked at me, an orange-crowned warbler, and then he tapped his beak on the window. And I've heard people say, “Oh, they support it because they see their reflection, blah, blah, blah.” But that wasn't it. When I moved to another room, he followed me and walked over to this window and just looked at me. And then he followed me to another window. And then later that day, when I opened the door, he flew in and stared at me and said, “Where's the food?”



Fadel: Your husband makes a few small appearances in the book where he leads you to find food for the birds. And I think at some point you're spending $250 a month on bird food. What does he think of your hobby?

Tan: It's obsessive, I would say. I know. I would buy these mealworms live. Sometimes there were 20,000. And I put them in containers… then I put them in the refrigerator. And so when I started getting 20,000 instead of 10,000, Lou said something about, “You have too many mealworms here.”

The other thing he tolerated was that sometimes I would have a dead bird and I would wrap it up carefully, writing down the date it was found and what breed it was. And then I put them in the freezer to donate to the California Academy of Sciences. Then I have the impression that they are going to a very advanced institution, and that comforts me in a way. They will be useful for something, even if they are dead.

Fadel: And then, Lou really loves you. It is a sign of true love.

Tan: We've been together 54 years, so he knows me and my habits, and I've had dead snakes in the freezer before. So this is probably a step forward.

Fadel: Par for the course. Amy Tan, her new book is The chronicles of backyard birds and she wrote and illustrated it. Thank you very much for this book and this truly joyful conversation.

Tan: THANKS.