



Doval, Giants approve Hollywood entrance to Oracle Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area Los Angeles is nearly 400 miles south of San Francisco, but Giants closer Camilo Doval got the Hollywood treatment Monday night at Oracle Park. The Giants Revealed their new stadium lights during the entry of Doval in the ninth inning of Monday's 5-2 victory against the New York Mets – and they did not disappoint. The Hollywood atmosphere had cameras and action, but started in darkness, as all the lights in Oracle Park briefly went out. Then, dim red lights illuminated the stadium while a bright spotlight shone on Doval as he ran to the mound. “I knew they were going to do a light show, but I had no idea it was going to happen like that,” Doval said after the game through a translator, with a smile he could not hide. “It looked like a movie.” Fans at the game and those watching the game from home appreciated the new lighting improvements, as evidenced by fan reactions at Oracle Park and also on social media. Doval was also a fan of adding his entrance. “I was like, 'Wow.' It was like a movie,” he said. Before the start of the 2024 MLB season, the Giants announced they would introduce new lighting and sound improvements at Oracle Park. Nearly four weeks into the new season, fans finally got a taste of the rough improvements. “That had to be one of the coolest things I've ever seen,” Giants pitcher Ryan Walker said on NBC Sports Bay Area's Giants Postgame Live. ” “We've been waiting for this moment for how many games now? And we finally got to see it tonight. The spotlights are so cool. “For him, I wonder what he's feeling. I wonder what it's like with the spotlight on you and everything being dark. Man, that must be a great feeling.” Keaton Winn didn't get the same Hollywood treatment as Doval, but he was still off when he came out Monday night. Nonetheless, he really enjoyed watching the light show and hopes to see more. “Yeah, it was so sick,” Winn told reporters after the game. “I saw it on TV and I was like, 'Oh my God, I wish I was out there for that.' This would have been cool to see in person, I hope they do this more. Giants manager Bob Melvin, as old school as they come, may not be the the biggest fan of the antics, but he'll let the players and fans have fun with it. “If he likes it, that’s OK,” Melvin told reporters, smiling and shaking his head. “If the fans like it, that’s what it’s all about.” Download and follow the Giants Talk podcast

