DEI is trash: Pulitzer Prize winner delivers scathing takedown of Woke Hollywood





Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet certainly has a way with words, and he didn't mince any words when he launched a scathing takedown of the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) standards that he now limit as well as other people sharing his profession. Mamet made the comments during a interview with Matt Brennan, deputy entertainment editor of the Los Angeles Times, and the University of Southern California Book Festival, where he was promoting his memoir, Everywhere an Oink, Oink. DEI is trash. It’s fascist totalitarianism, Mamet told Brennan. His memoirs, published last fall, tell his life through a series of anecdotes and also trace his political metamorphosis. Mamet introduces himself as a baby in red diapers, the child of two communists, and details how he made the journey from the far left to his current position: supporting former President Donald Trump. The award-winning playwright and scriptwriter whose works include Glengarry Glen Ross, The Untouchables and Hannibal also took issue with the new inclusion standards implemented by the Academy of Motion Pictures, noting that for films to even be considered for awards they had to check certain boxes according to DEI Standards. I can't give you a stupid fucking statue unless you have 7% of this, 8% of that, Mamet complained. It's intrusive. He also did not spare the feelings of those tasked with implementing the new standards, referring to them in his memoir as capos and diversity commissioners. Mamet acknowledged that Hollywood had long been a place where discrimination had thrived, but argued that the executives dictating the new rules were better suited to selling popcorn than creating a less restrictive environment. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILYWIRE+ APP THE [film industry] There's not much he can do to improve everyone's racial understanding like firefighters do, he said. Despite his long career in Hollywood, Mamet said he had been sidelined from the main stage in recent years, but he did not blame this on the change in his political views. Instead, he said his age was probably the culprit and that younger directors preferred to work with people closer to their age. No one will pay me a lot of money anymore. No one will let me have much fun, he said.

