Fully electric G-Wagen revealed in Hollywood, but no EPA range yet

The new electric G-Wagen debuts at a lavish event in the Hollywood Hills. Michael Theo Van Runkle

At a swanky event at Franklin Canyon, a popular hiking spot in the Hollywood Hills, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the production version of the all-electric G-Wagen this evening. The new electric vehicle will officially hit the US market for the 2025 model year, known as the G 580 with EQ technology, featuring four electric motors delivering a combined 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels . But other details, including pricing and an estimate of the EPA's price range, will follow later.

Subtle revisions for the electric G-Wagen include a blacked-out grille. Michael Theo Van Runkle

After several teasers, including an appearance at last year's inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, the new G-Wagens makes its debut bringing the original concept to fruition. Similar to the internal combustion G, the EQ will be mounted in a body-on-frame chassis, with independent front suspension and a De Dion-type solid rear axle. A twist-resistant housing houses 116 kilowatt hours of lithium-ion battery cells, and four electric motors are mounted in the ladder frame to send power to each wheel individually.

This arrangement allows for the chariot-turn theater that Mercedes staged at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as each wheel can turn independently of the others and reduce the G's turning radius to essentially spinning on the spot. The four-motor setup will also feature what Mercedes calls a selectable low-range off-road gear reduction that improves four-wheel drive traction enough to allow climbs up to 100 percent (a 45-degree grade). The system uses an individual transmission for each wheel, which is somewhat surprising given the instantly available torque that other off-road electric vehicles tend to harness through software programming rather than physical hardware.

Rapper Travis Scott performs on the roof of a new electric G-Wagen. Michael Theo Van Runkle

2025 G 580 with EQ Technology Stats and Specifications

Compared to a current G 550 or AMG G 63, the G 580 with EQ technology also improves the wading depth of the platforms to 33.5 inches, a significant increase of 5.9 inches. And the electric vehicle also benefits from 9.8 inches of ground clearance between the axles, as well as approach, departure and breakover angles of 32, 30.7 and 20.3 inches, respectively.

But Mercedes also declined to share the electric G's curb weight, and initial claims of a 4.6-second sprint to 60 mph suggest the electric drivetrain components will add significant weight, potentially creating impacts both on and off road. For context, an AMG G 63 weighs just over 7,000 pounds and has 627 lb-ft of torque, but can record a 0-60 time as low as 3.9 seconds. Perhaps the electric G's closest comparable, a Rivian R1S with a 121 kWh Standard+ battery and dual motors, also weighs more than 7,000 pounds, but can still manage a 3.5-second 0-60 time. And given that the Rivian was originally designed to use a skateboard battery setup and four-wheel independent suspension, taking into account the Gs electric ladder frame, solid rear axle and d stats. acceleration, the Benz could well weigh a lot more.

The square design of the G-Wagens and the body-on-frame chassis are carried over to the electric vehicle. Michael Theo Van Runkle

An electric SUV for the Hollywood Hills

To support such a large battery, the G 580 with EQ technology supports DC charging speeds of up to 200 kilowatts, which is enough for a claimed 10 to 80 percent charge in 32 minutes. On mains power, the G EV will need around 13.5 hours to fully charge.

From the outside, differentiating an electric G-Wagen from internal combustion variants won't require too much scrutiny. The glossy black plastic-covered grille serves as an easy indicator, as does the lack of side or rear exhaust tips, plus a small optional Design Box cargo tray in place of the spare wheel (which houses a charging cable). More subtle design revisions for the EV run the gamut, from a small roof spoiler to a raised hood, flared rear wheel arches, aerodynamically improved wheels and badges, many of which not only improve the considerations aerodynamics for autonomy, but also reduction of wind noise entering the cabin.

Exterior updates aim to simultaneously improve aerodynamics for range and wind noise. Michael Theo Van Runkle

Range, prices and future models

The G 580 with EQ technology is almost identical to a gasoline G inside, so the quiet ride will serve as the main signal to the electric powertrain housed under the cabin. Of course, numerous customization options inside and out remain available through the Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur program.

Every electric G sold in the United States for the 2025 model year will come in an exclusive Edition One package, with the choice of five paint colors: South Sea Blue Magno, Moonlight White Magno, Moonlight White Metallic, Arabian Gray and Obsidian Black Metallic. Blue brake calipers, a standard Design Box, the AMG Line and Night packages, as well as 20-inch AMG rims are also equipped, as are the Active Multicontour Seat Plus package and fake engine sounds for the electric powertrain .

The price of an Edition One or future standard models also remains secret. Expect a significant premium over the base G 550 starting at $143,000, but whether the G 580 with EQ technology will eclipse the AMG G 63 at $183,000 also remains a serious question, all like the obvious mystery of whether it's an AMG E Performance or a higher-spec Portal. The 4×4 axle variant of the fully electric G-Wagen is also already in development.