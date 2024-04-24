Two journalism and strategic media students head to Hollywood





Photos submitted From left to right: Larissa Lucas and Rachell Sanchez-Smith. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists has awarded fully paid scholarships to University of Alberta junior Larissa Lucas and Rachell Sanchez-Smith to attend the 40th Annual NAHJ Conference and Expo in Hollywood, Calif. , from July 9 to 13. Lucas and Sanchez-Smith are both students at School of Journalism and Strategic Media and members of the new NAHJ UARK student chapter, a registered student organization focused on education and service. Sanchez-Smith, a journalism and political science major, was named one of 12 members of the student project team. Lucas, who specializes in advertising and public relations, is one of 15 Rubén Salazar Financial and Conference Trip honorees. Applications were received from across the United States and Puerto Rico. Sanchez-Smith will collaborate with journalism students from Arizona State University, University of Missouri-Columbia, George Washington, Georgetown, Rice, Stanford, USC-Annenberg, UNC Chapel Hill, University of Puerto Rico and more. “These programs represent NAHJ’s continued commitment to fostering diversity in journalism and empowering the next generation of Hispanic journalists,” according to a statement from the association. “These initiatives highlight NAHJ’s mission to increase diversity in newsrooms and improve the quality of media coverage of Latino communities.” Sanchez-Smith will have a fully paid fellowship to work in a fully operational newsroom to cover the NAHJ annual convention and local stories in Los Angeles beginning July 8. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was the first diverse journalism organization to create a convention. possibility of newsroom training for students. Many journalists, leaders and educators got their start through the NAHJ Student Project, an initiative that highlights the nonprofit's mission to increase diversity in newsrooms and improve the quality of media coverage of Latino communities. The Lucas Prize, created in 1986, is named in memory of Rubén Salazar, columnist for Los Angeles Times and news director of the Spanish-language television station KMEX. Salazar was killed in 1970 while covering the Chicano moratorium against the Vietnam War in East Los Angeles by a tear gas projectile fired by a sheriff's deputy. Lucas receives a fully paid sponsored trip. She will have access to training for young journalism professionals, resume and work sample reviews, and networking and recruiting opportunities. “NAHJ recognized what the School of Journalism and Strategic Media has long known: Larissa Lucas and Rachell Sanchez-Smith are two talented, hard-working journalists poised to embark on incredible careers,” said SJSM President, Bret Schulte. “The School of Journalism and Strategic Media celebrates NAHJ's work to advance journalists of color and prioritize issues relevant to their communities. I congratulate both of our students on this incredible honor and am grateful to their mentor, Professor Ninette Sosa, for her tireless advocacy for students of color.” This year, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists awarded 39 scholarships, and more than $2 million in scholarships have been distributed since the late 1980s. For more information at Initiatives for emerging journalistsa complete list of NAHJ Scholarship Winners and other NAHJ programs, visit its website.

