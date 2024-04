Garfield Delivery Robot Spotted in West Hollywood

Guess what we spotted while cruising around WeHo? It's Garfield in the form of a delivery robot walk down Santa Monica Boulevard. Garfield, who loves to sleep around and be mean to Odie, is delivering food to the people of WeHo, so keep your eyes peeled. We hope there's a piping hot lasagna inside. Server Robotics' newly revamped delivery robot promotes upcoming movie, Garfield, voiced by actor Chris Pratt. Around three Garfield delivery robots were reported today (we can confirm there are two). In the upcoming film, the world-famous Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat is about to experience a wild outdoor adventure after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, the street cat scruffy Vic, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced to leave their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Garfield has existed since 1976 and is the comic strip created by Jim Davis. Garfield has directed 12 television specials, won four Emmy Awards, and been nominated a total of 12 times. He has directed 4 television shows (one in development) and now 4 major films. Garfield still holds the Guinness World Record for the most widely distributed comic strip in the world. Based on his fictional character, Garfield is an orange cat owned by Jon Arbuckle. He was born on June 19, 1978 (the day the first Garfield strip was published), in the kitchen of the Italian restaurant Mamma Leoni. Jim Davis named Garfield after his grandfather, James Garfield Davis. As a kitten, he developed a taste for lasagna, which would become his favorite food. Due to his big appetite, the owner of Mamma Leoni must choose between giving away Garfield or closing his restaurant; so Garfield is sold to a pet store. Garfield was adopted from the store by Jon Arbuckle on August 19, 1978. Garfield frequently gets into many adventures, such as getting stuck in roller blinds, fighting with mice, and getting locked in animal shelters. On Garfield's 25th anniversary in 2003, several comic strips were featured in which he interacted with his 1978 version. In 2005, Garfield and Jon appeared in several Blondie comic strips in honor of their 75th anniversary. birthday. There was a previous Blondie crossover on the Garfield comic released on April 1, 1997, and vice versa, as part of the comic book switcheroo. The Garfield Movie starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Harvey Guilln will hit theaters on Memorial Weekend nationwide on May 24, 2024.

