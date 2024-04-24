Entertainment
Sandra Oh on The Sympathizer and a changing Hollywood
During dinner, Sandra Oh recently received advice from Awkwafina, his co-star in last year's comedy film Quiz lady: You have to be really smart about your choices. They were discussing Oh's current position as an award-winning star transitioning into a new era in her career, buoyed by some industry cache. It can take a lifetime to reach the point of having the freedom to discern, Oh said this week. Little golden men. I take it very seriously.
His role on The sympathizer, HBO’s galvanizing new limited series is a great example of this. Oh plays Sofia Mori, a secretary in the Oriental Studies department at a UCLA-like college. She meets our conflicted hero, the Captain (Hoa Xuande), a Vietnamese refugee apparently working on behalf of a resettled Saigon general who is secretly spying for the communists in North Vietnam. Sofia, who is Japanese American, and The Captain bond over a sharp sense of humor, a sense of displacement, and a mutual attraction that evolves into a steamy romance.
Oh is one of two big names playing a supporting role in the series, the other being Robert Downey Jr. (who basically plays all the white men on The sympathizer). She was surrounded by actors of Vietnamese descent, younger and older, experienced and not, who had never had such an opportunity and who had barely worked in the United States before, if at all. She would sit with them while the cameras weren't rolling and listen to their stories. She'll make herself available to answer any questions about navigating a big-budget Hollywood set. Tackle the complex subject of history, reframing the Vietnam War and its aftermath by critiquing and confusing the American perspective.
For Oh, an actor who broke barriers as a TV star in the mid-2000s, the experience was eye-opening. I come from a time when not many of us had this opportunity, says Oh. To be able to be there and support, to see this opportunity present itself, it just makes me emotional. Indeed, as she notes during our wide-ranging conversation, it's changing the way she thinks about the past, present and future of business.
Vanity Fair: I read that Viet Thanh Nguyen, who wrote the book this is based on, wanted you for the role. How did it go on your side?
Sandra Oh: I was delighted. It was Viet and Director Park. It was their request. Don McKellar, who is the co-showrunner with director Park, is a longtime collaborator of mine. Were both Canadian. I think this is, I don't know, the 10th project that we've done together. When Viet Thanh Nguyen asked and Director Park also asked, Don simply picked up the phone and said, Meet us for dinner. I said to myself, “Sure, no problem!”
There's a fascinating frankness to Sofia's sexuality in a way that I found really arousing.
Oh, definitely. In the book, on the page, Sofia Mori is a sexually liberated woman. But there is a little she protests too much in her need to identify as uniquely American. This type of assimilation actually comes from a need for survival. Sofia truly believes it was her own choice at first. As we follow her through this series, she begins to question what her identity is and if her identity can be more than the defense of pretending to just be American. This is ultimately explored through his relationship with the captain. I like that she is a chain-smoking woman, very independent and without sexuality. And also a good part of his time. From that time and before his time.
