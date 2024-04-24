You Are Here by David Nicholls reviews a well-mapped romance | David Nicholls

David Nicholls has a bit of a thing for structural scaffolding. In its debut, the 2003 student romance Starter for Ten, it is the television quiz show University Challenge. A European Interrail route provides the backdrop to America's empty nester marital crisis, and the love story One Day, which has sold more than 5 million copies and is now a worldwide hit on Netflix, is made up of 20 years of St Swithins Days. His sixth novel, You Are Here, is pinned on geographical locations: a well-planned trek through the Lake District, where route-specific sections head towards the first day: from St Bees to Ennerdale Bridge, the second day: from Ennerdale Bridge towards Borrowdale drawing another fiercely friendly one. romance.

Michael, 42, a bearded geography teacher from York, walks 200 miles across Britain to take his mind off his recent divorce. Her concerned friend Cleo gathers a small group to accompany her for the first few days, including her old friend Marnie, 38, an editor, also divorced, living in Herne Hill. Marnie's friends all got married and left London. Working from home, she's seriously isolated, joking with household items or carefree snooping through social media. Loneliness brings shame, however, and when his TV streaming device produces a film What a Year! slideshow of her photos involving close-ups of ingrown hairs and dry-cleaning receipts, she forces herself to accept Cleo's invitation as the kind of potentially horrific experience she needed.

Matchmaker Cleo also invites a triathlete called Tessfor Michael and a handsome pharmacist, Conrad, for Marnie. But Tess cancels, as does Cleo's husband, so the party consists of Cleo and her taciturn teenage son, along with Marnie, Michael and Conrad. Distracted by Conrad's appearance, Marnie barely registers Michael's solid appeal, despite the neon signs flashing in front of the reader: a low voice, slight accent, sweater, beard, and scruffy hair that could all have been knitted at home. Hitting stones at the edge of a lake, just before leaving, he hands her a stone. Nothing flashy. Discreet. Classic. You'd think Cleo would have booked an incredibly honest guy for her best friend rather than a bland pharmacist, but if she had, there would be no plot. Marnie, brilliant and bookish, therefore first pursues Conrad, who is not very intelligent and does not like books, but loves Formula 1. What follows, told in the alternating narratives of Marnie and Michael, involves witty conversations, the weather, overnight stops, slight drunken escapades and heartstrings.

Nicholls knows how to make unpromising characters appealing. Michael is cut from the same sturdy cloth as Douglas, the biochemist narrator of Us. He is practical, witty, self-deprecating, and prone to feeling stupid. At one point, forced to eat alone in a romantic hotel, his face freezes into the expression of someone who has tripped on a cobblestone but incorporates it into their walk. Marnie, on the other hand, is stubbornly approachable. Exhausted, flirting fiercely with Conrad, she wonders if it's possible to vomit like a kitten. The stories are gently woven: of mundane childhoods, the way their marriages fell apart, the arc of their careers. Then everyone goes home, and we're left with Marnie, Michael, their growing sexual chemistry, and the spectacular scenery of Britain.

Nicholls' novels often confound narrative expectations, notably with the shock ending of One Day, but there are few surprises here. The short, snappy chapters are energized by a mix of cheerful titles: in one section, playlist songs that Marnie and Michael share, including Speak from No Doubt (1996), No Limit from 2 Unlimited (1992). Beyond the amusing directions, we follow Jane Austen's map of romantic plots: two wounded but complementary souls, initial indifference, misdirected affections, growing attraction, misunderstandings, obstacles, hope and hope. resolution.

Nicholls has an extraordinary ability to capture the absurdity of modern life in concise textural detail.

In less expert hands, this might seem like an almost absurd formula. If it doesn't, it's thanks to Nicholls' extraordinary ability to capture the absurdity of modern life in concise textural detail. A hostel where real ale drinkers snored and farted, fiberglass duvets billowing like sails, had a shower like a kettle poured down the back of their necks. A pillow is filled with something fibrous, asbestos perhaps; Michaels' hair looks permanently exasperated. Almost every page contains these gems, and so the reading experience involves endless nods that generate a tender and reassuring connection between author and reader. Ultimately, Nicholls' novels all say essentially the same thing: yes, life East a little cruel but that's okay because we're in this together. Bad things happen, people drop dead in this book too, but there are ancient rock formations, pubs serving fish and chips and honest, brave people falling in love in hiking boots. If You Are Here were an animal, it would be a slightly limping labrador: adorable, very British, poignant but courageous and certain to recover.

Towards the end, Marnie tells Michael that Cleo warned her that he was being ironic. At least I wasn't fanciful, he said. The line between ironic and fanciful can be perilous, but Nicholls stays on the right side. He's also a screenwriter, most recently with the adaptation of One Day, and it's deft dialogue that Marnie and Michael communicate in witty, Netflix-ready exchanges that keep everything on track.

There is satisfaction to be had from this tale of midlife redemption, not least because it fills a gap: Nicholls' novels now cover love and marriage across all age ranges, from teens to middle of fifty. It may not be a challenge unlike Austens Persuasion, cited in the epigraph, it offers neither visceral despair nor repressed anxieties, but for many it will be a comforting antidote to the sadness of our dark world, a crowd pleaser and, surely, a television hit. be.

