BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024 will land in Preston





Radio 2's annual flagship live music event, Radio 2 in the Park, will take place this year at Moor Park in Preston, Lancashire on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September, as Gaby Roslin revealed this morning during the broadcast Radio 2 Breakfast Show. The station will decamp to town for two days, in the company of several of its hosts. The full lineup of artists will be revealed in early June and tickets will go on sale shortly thereafter. Details will be available here – bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: "I'm delighted that this year Radio 2 in the Park is taking place in Preston. After last year's epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can't wait to head north with our fantastic Radio family. 2 presenters, plus some of the planet's best-loved music artists, to party with the good people of Lancashire" Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive of Preston City Council, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome the BBC to Preston with Radio 2's flagship music event, Radio 2 In the Park. As this year's host city, we're really excited to host two action-packed days, filled with incredible live performances from some of the world's biggest music stars. This is a brilliant move for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city. We can't wait to find out who the line-up is for this year and welcome thousands of Radio 2 listeners to proud Preston! Preston hosted BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2007, and last year Radio 2 in the Park took place at Victoria Park in Leicester with headliners Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue, who performed her concert complete as a world exclusive for the first time in four years. Earlier this year, Radio 2's Piano Room Month featured an incredible range of artists, including Anastacia, Johnny Marr, Gabrielle, Pet Shop Boys and Bruce Hornsby. Jo Whiley's sofa sessions have included Maggie Rogers, Cast, English Teacher, Corinne Bailey Rae and The Vaccines. On BBC iPlayer, music-loving Radio 2 listeners can enjoy Kurt Kobain: Moments That Shook Music, When ABBA Came To Britain, imagine… Pet Shop Boys: Then and Now, A Life in Ten Images: Ella Fitzgerald and even more. BBC Radio 2 is the most listened to radio station in the UK, with a weekly audience of 13.3 million (RAJAR Q4, 2023). The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show is the most listened to Breakfast show in the UK with an audience of 6.6 million (RAJAR Q4, 2023). 2023). Network presenters include Michael Ball, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Tony Blackburn, OJ Borg, Revd. Kate Bottley, Rylan, Fearne Cotton, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gary Davies, Paul Gambaccini, Angela Griffin, Bob Harris, Vernon Kay, Cerys Matthews, Paddy McGuinness, Mark Goodier, Scott Mills, Jason Mohammad, Trevor Nelson, Dermot OLeary, Elaine Paige, Mark Radcliffe, Romesh Ranganathan, DJ Spoony, Liza Tarbuck, Jeremy Vine, Michelle Visage, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams, Claudia Winkleman and Owain Wyn Evans.

