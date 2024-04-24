New fortune for “The Man with the Plastic Sandwich”

SEQUIM — Sometimes, to make changes in our lives, we need a helping hand. For Walter Price in Olympic Theater Arts' “The Plastic Sandwich Man,” he gets three.

Walter – played by Shaun Hughbanks – is made redundant after 20 years on the job and tries to figure out his next steps while having lunch in the park.

From there, he goes on a comedic journey as a diverse group of characters interrupt him and expand his mindset.

“The Plastic Sandwich Man” runs for three weeks at OTA's Gathering Hall, 414 N. Sequim Ave., at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12, with a free preview at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets, $20 for general admission and $15 for students, are available at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling the box office at 360-683-7326 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Hughbanks, who retired from Sequim last April, said this was his second show with OTA after 40 years away from the stage.

“I wanted to (act) for a job, but I had to get a real job,” he said.

He had two careers: 22 years at Nordstrom and 13 years at Boeing, he said.

Initially, Hughbanks said he thought the series' content was a bit light, but with each reading – now at least on its 300th turn – he said it revealed more and more substance.

“Walter is a guy that was me,” Hughbanks said. “In 2002, I worked for 22 years in my first company and was made redundant. He saw the same thing; quite a crisis of character…and asking, “What am I going to do next?” »

Cast of characters

The actors say their eclectic characters each bring something different to Walter, with Ellie (AnLi Guttormsen) sharing the optimism and hope of youth, the wisdom of Haley (Steve Fisher) and the reality of Lenore (Cheryl Tamblyn) .

Hughbanks said Ellie is someone with a million thoughts at once who feels she can bounce back after everything, while Haley holds the wisdom he wants to gain to succeed. However, Lenore, due to her profession as a prostitute, is someone he feels he can fire immediately.

“All the characters are a different reflection of a different side of him that all has to come together for him to find his way,” Fisher said.

Her character, Haley, enjoyed success but chose to give it up to live without possessions.

“He wants to focus on life and not all the trappings of life,” he said. “He had it all at one point and chose not to have it all.”

Fisher, who volunteered at OTA for about a year after a career writing for television, film and later “Costco Connections,” said Haley wanted Walter to be himself and comfortable with his life.

“A lot of people follow the path they're given without thinking about how to make my life happier,” Fisher said.

Guttormsen, acting in his second OTA show, said the characters pushed Walter out of his comfort zone.

“Ellie says a lot of funny things. She is very energetic and has a lot to say even if Walter doesn’t want to hear it,” she said.

“She is very open, frank and talks about everything.”

This is what attracted Guttormsen to the character, as she loves becoming someone else on stage. She also understands Walter's general thoughts that he feels stuck.

“In life, you move forward day by day, and a lot of people try to see the big picture,” she said. “Sharing in this room makes me think about the question: 'What do I really value?' »

Tamblyn returns to OTA for her third play after falling in love with the acting process in the nonprofit theater company's shows “Calendar Girls” and “Holmes for the Holidays.”

The fact that Lenore was a prostitute came as a surprise to her and created some consternation, she said, because the character is “very confident and a force to be reckoned with.”

“I'm kind of a softie, and I'm learning to step into a Lenore who is more aggressive and has stronger manners in the way I project myself and present myself,” Tamblyn said.

Lenore acts as Walter's conscience, she said, because he has many beliefs about the way things should be.

“He's stuck in his old ways of thinking and I'm trying to educate him, but he's a pretty dense guy and I really have to press my point and confront him,” Tamblyn said.

Hughbanks said that as a result of his encounters, there was a transformation for Walter that the character never imagined could be for the better.





