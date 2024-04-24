The Vineyard Gazette – Martha's Vineyard News

Entertainment
Journalist, author and seasonal Chilmark resident Joan Nathan holds a unique place in letters – and in American kitchens – as the nation's leading authority on Jewish culinary traditions from around the world.
The well-traveled writer and cook has explored the Jewish culinary diaspora through print features, television documentaries and 11 cookbooks, including the James Beard Award-winning must-read Jewish Cooking in America.
Ms. Nathan's 12th book, My Life in Recipes, was released this month to rave reviews in the national press and sold-out author events on the East and West coasts.
“I’ve been very pleased with the reception,” Ms. Nathan told the Gazette by telephone from Los Angeles, the day after a rooftop party celebrating the new book.
Many hands help prepare challah bread — Gabriela Herman
Part cookbook, part memoir, My Life in Recipes tells the story—with recipes—of how a little girl from Providence, RI, became an accomplished journalist, a highly respected food historian, and a trusted source of culinary wisdom for generations of home cooks.
“It's about what happened to me,” said Ms. Nathan, whose captivating book chronicles the stages of her life and career in 35 short chapters, each accompanied by recipes – more than 100 in all – and preparation tips.
“How you cook is important,” she said.
My Life in Recipes can also be read as a practical guide for anyone who wants to make the most of life's opportunities, as Ms. Nathan did, whether exploring family history or venturing into new jobs and new cultures.
Writing with warmth and personality, Ms. Nathan enriches her memoir with journal entries, letters to friends and family, and excerpts from her earlier work, all of which shed additional light on her memories and recipes.
It's not always a flattering light: “I cooked dinner.” Everything burned,” the future New York Times and Boston Globe food writer confessed as a teenager in 1956.
But mistakes are part of a cook's progress, according to Ms. Nathan, whose memoir also includes frank acknowledgment of past publication errors — and how she handled them.
A Shabbat dinner on the Vineyard. — Gabriela Herman
“Everyone has mistakes, but not everyone talks about them,” she told the Gazette. “I think it’s important to tell these stories. You learn more from your mistakes.
My Life in Recipes follows Ms. Nathan's journey from Providence and Long Island to her studies in France and the United States, where she earned a master's degree in French literature and, later, public administration – eating, cooking and keep track of everywhere she's gone. .
Her time in Israel, where she worked for Jerusalem Mayor Teddy Kollek and met her future husband, Allen Gerson, helped expose Ms. Nathan to the panorama of Jewish culinary culture in the Middle East. In the years to come, she would travel the world, discovering new dishes – Jewish and otherwise – wherever she went.
Mr. Gerson, whom she married in 1974, and the couple's children were among Ms. Nathan's first recipe tasters as she built her career. After the family began spending summers in Chilmark nearly 50 years ago, the vineyard became their summer testing ground for recipe development.
Among the many recipes (like rugelach) are stories of a life led by food and family. — Gabriela Herman
“You always cook a lot at the Vineyard. It's so expensive to go to a restaurant [and] there are so many good cooks on the Vineyard,” she said.
Some of these Vineyard cooks and bakers make appearances in the book, as well as the fishermen and farmers Ms. Nathan relies on for her fresh, local ingredients.
The chapter titled Summers on Martha's Vineyard includes recipes for molasses muffins from former 7A Foods baker Ross Lamkin, now with Pie Chicks; Black and white New York-style cookies from Rachael Fox, founding pastry chef of Behind the Bookstore, and five other dishes, including cod cakes and fish in tomato rhubarb sauce.
Ms. Nathan said she also perfected her Hungarian chicken livers with onions and red peppers using chicken livers from Good Farm, which later moved from the Vineyard to Connecticut.
My Life in Recipes follows Joan Nathan's journey from Providence and Long Island to study in France and the Vineyard. — Gabriela Herman
Her favorite grower on the Island, she says, is Mermaid Farm.
“I love picking raspberries with Caitlin and just talking with her,” said Ms Nathan, who also praised North Tabor Farm.
“I love what North Tabor is doing,” she said. “Last year, the only real dinners I went to were at their farm. I even brought my grandchildren to the mushroom tasting and they loved it.
For a book so filled with the warmth of family meals, My Life in Recipes began amid deep grief for Ms. Nathan, after Mr. Gerson died in 2019 from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
The shock of her unexpected loss was soon followed by the pandemic, which Ms. Nathan largely endured on the Vineyard with her children. Their companionship and the task of writing this book helped maintain Mr. Gerson's presence with her despite the grief, she said.
“I was lucky to have this book to work on, because it allowed me to bring my husband into my life,” Ms. Nathan said, explaining that she did not want to write about the disappearance of Mr. Gerson, but rather on the 45 years. they shared.
“I wanted to write about his inclusion in my life,” she said.
Joan Nathan is scheduled to appear July 12 at the Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Center and Aug. 1 at the Chilmark Community Center.
