Lawsuit: Kennywood refused to close the Steel Curtain to increase season pass sales | Entertainment

April 23 A New Kensington man has sued Kennywood and its parent companies, alleging that officials knew well before last week that the park's first roller coaster, the Steel Curtain, would be closed for the season, a fact they knew have hidden to increase season ticket sales, according to the depot.
The 10-page class action lawsuit was filed Monday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court by Joshua Miller and his attorney, John A. Biedrzycki III.
A West Mifflin park spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Kennywood, according to the lawsuit, created directed advertising campaigns targeting Mr. Miller and others intended to “[entice] him to purchase the 2024 season pass.” This ad featured a myriad of park attractions, including the Steel Curtain.
Mr. Miller purchased his season pass, according to the lawsuit, “with the belief that all rides would be operational.” On April 17, three days before the park opened for the season, it was announced that the Steel Curtain would be closed for the season.
Ricky Spicuzza, the park's assistant general manager, made the Steel Curtain announcement via video, saying the coaster was due for an “extensive modification project.”
“We understand the frustration many of you felt at not being able to experience the Steel Curtain,” Mr. Spicuzza said. “On behalf of our entire team, we absolutely share this frustration with you.”
But Kennywood, the lawsuit claims, knew well before last week that the 220-foot-tall roller coaster would be out of service and “hid this information from season pass purchasers so as not to lose season pass customers, or, at in the alternative, not to offer a discount on season tickets due to the unavailability of the Steel Curtain.”
The lawsuit alleges that Kennywood committed numerous violations of state unfair trade practices and consumer protection law, including failing to disclose the closing of the Steel Curtain “despite consumers' expectations and belief that “it would be functional for the 2024 season.”
Three consumer protection violations are alleged, and the lawsuit seeks $100 per violation for Mr. Miller and everyone else who purchased Kennywood passes thinking that the Steel Curtain, which opened in 2019, would be operational this year.
The park offers different levels of season passes ranging in price from $109.99 to $239.99. On the lower end, according to the Kennywood website, a bronze pass includes entry to the park all summer except on certain blackout dates. The next level, a platinum pass, includes year-round entry to Palace Entertainment's Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild and Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, plus free parking, food and retail discounts and three free tickets for guests.
