The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience hosts the Meridian Public School District's arts festivals





MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Festival of the Arts is a free exhibition put on by MPSD students to showcase their artistic talents to the community. The Meridian Public School District hosted this annual event at the Max. Our vision is to always champion the arts and really make sure that our children benefit from the experience, that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the arts. What we're seeing today is really great participation, and I'm really excited to see where the arts are going in our district, says Assistant Director of Bands Joshua Reed. Students were able to bring family and friends to the event to watch them sing, play instruments, and highlight the art they had the pleasure of creating. The district's students and staff are excited to be part of a school system that supports children in their arts, whatever they may be. Oh that's great ; “We see the kids working day in and day out all year long, from June to July until now, so it's great to see these kids get excited and love what they do every day,” Reed said. Honestly, I'm really happy about it because other people can experience what we do, you know, they can witness the songs that we sing and the drawings and the crafts and the things that we do, says Lashayla Thomas , Sophmore. and choir student. For a senior, she is extremely proud to be a part of the Meridian Public School District because the connections and music she has created will last a lifetime. Honestly, I'm going to miss my friends because we created a great bond playing through music. I met a lot of new people, I played a lot of new songs, it was just a great experience overall,” said Amiyah Mcclendon, senior and band student. Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter! Copyright 2024 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtok.com/2024/04/24/mississippi-arts-entertainment-experience-hosts-meridian-public-school-district-festivals-arts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos