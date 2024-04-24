Jamie Foxx admits it's 'impossible to fight 100%' in Hollywood

Jamie Foxx understands and appreciates the power of perspective.

The Oscar winner has created a career in an industry built on extreme success and equally debilitating failure.

After making his big screen debut more than 30 years ago last December alongside Robin Williams in the comedy-drama “Toys,” Foxx admitted to staying true to one specific thing: “My Family.”

“Learning from the good times and the bad. It's impossible to compete 100 percent in this business, so it's important to keep that in perspective,” he told Fox News Digital exclusively.

Foxx added: “32 years is a long time and to think about who I've been lucky enough to work with is humbling. Later this year we have a movie called Back in Action with me- even, Cameron Diaz and Netflix, which I'm really passionate about.”

Born Eric Marlon Bishop, he changed his name in homage to comedian Redd Foxx, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who found success on television as Fred G. Sanford on “Sanford and Son.”

On the “Redd Foxx: We've Come to Join You” podcast, Jamie discussed his name change as an ode to one of the greats.

“It was a tip of the hat that I chose that name, and the name stuck, and I have to be grateful to him for paving the way as a comedian and allowing me to follow in his footsteps,” did he declare. .

A year ago, the Oscar winner was hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed medical complication.

“Thankfully, thanks to quick action and careful care, he is already on the road to recovery,” his daughter Corrine shared at the time. “We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time.”

Details of his condition have not been released, and a rep for Foxx told Fox News Digital, “Nothing further is being provided by the family at this time.”

Foxx shares Corinne, 30, with his ex, Connie Kline. The “Ray” star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 15, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Since then, he has slowly returned to the spotlight with the support of his friends and family.

“I experienced something I thought I would never experience,” he said in a statement. Instagram post shared in July. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear news, and to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that.”

He became emotional thinking of all the love he received during one of his darkest times and said the last few months had been “difficult”.

“I've been sick, man, but now I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out there,” he said. “I'm here on Earth because of great people. I'm here on Earth because of God.”

The Grammy Award winner has eight projects planned for the future, according to IMDb, and finished filming “Back in Action” last year after production was halted following a medical scare from Foxx. The film also marks Diaz's return to the big screen following her last starring role in 2014 where she worked alongside Jamie in “Annie”.

The long awaited Mike Tyson biopic has been in the works for nearly a decade and was first revealed as a feature film before taking on the structure of a TV movie. Tyson will executive produce at Foxx, alongside Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Jamie will also work with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in “Tin Soldier,” an action thriller about the government's suspicions of a “cult-like” program for veterans.

Another huge project Foxx recently launched as the owner and creative director of his own BSB whiskey, a business inspired by his renewed appreciation for life after the medical crisis.

“I learned that life is precious, which is why it’s so important for us to pursue what we want,” Foxx said.