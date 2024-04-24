Entertainment
Jamie Foxx admits it's 'impossible to fight 100%' in Hollywood
Jamie Foxx understands and appreciates the power of perspective.
The Oscar winner has created a career in an industry built on extreme success and equally debilitating failure.
After making his big screen debut more than 30 years ago last December alongside Robin Williams in the comedy-drama “Toys,” Foxx admitted to staying true to one specific thing: “My Family.”
JAMIE FOXX TAKES ON A NEW CHALLENGE AFTER A MEDICAL FEAR TEACHED HIM “LIFE IS PRECIOUS”
“Learning from the good times and the bad. It's impossible to compete 100 percent in this business, so it's important to keep that in perspective,” he told Fox News Digital exclusively.
Foxx added: “32 years is a long time and to think about who I've been lucky enough to work with is humbling. Later this year we have a movie called Back in Action with me- even, Cameron Diaz and Netflix, which I'm really passionate about.”
Born Eric Marlon Bishop, he changed his name in homage to comedian Redd Foxx, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who found success on television as Fred G. Sanford on “Sanford and Son.”
On the “Redd Foxx: We've Come to Join You” podcast, Jamie discussed his name change as an ode to one of the greats.
JAMIE FOXX: 5 THINGS YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT THE ACADEMY-WINNING STAR
“It was a tip of the hat that I chose that name, and the name stuck, and I have to be grateful to him for paving the way as a comedian and allowing me to follow in his footsteps,” did he declare. .
“Learn from the good times and the bad. It's impossible to give 100% in this business, so it's important to keep that in perspective.”
A year ago, the Oscar winner was hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed medical complication.
“Thankfully, thanks to quick action and careful care, he is already on the road to recovery,” his daughter Corrine shared at the time. “We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time.”
Details of his condition have not been released, and a rep for Foxx told Fox News Digital, “Nothing further is being provided by the family at this time.”
Foxx shares Corinne, 30, with his ex, Connie Kline. The “Ray” star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 15, with ex Kristin Grannis.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Since then, he has slowly returned to the spotlight with the support of his friends and family.
“I experienced something I thought I would never experience,” he said in a statement. Instagram post shared in July. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear news, and to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that.”
APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE JOB
He became emotional thinking of all the love he received during one of his darkest times and said the last few months had been “difficult”.
LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
“I've been sick, man, but now I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out there,” he said. “I'm here on Earth because of great people. I'm here on Earth because of God.”
The Grammy Award winner has eight projects planned for the future, according to IMDb, and finished filming “Back in Action” last year after production was halted following a medical scare from Foxx. The film also marks Diaz's return to the big screen following her last starring role in 2014 where she worked alongside Jamie in “Annie”.
The long awaited Mike Tyson biopic has been in the works for nearly a decade and was first revealed as a feature film before taking on the structure of a TV movie. Tyson will executive produce at Foxx, alongside Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Jamie will also work with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in “Tin Soldier,” an action thriller about the government's suspicions of a “cult-like” program for veterans.
Another huge project Foxx recently launched as the owner and creative director of his own BSB whiskey, a business inspired by his renewed appreciation for life after the medical crisis.
“I learned that life is precious, which is why it’s so important for us to pursue what we want,” Foxx said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jamie-foxx-its-impossible-to-bat-100-hollywood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jamie Foxx admits it's 'impossible to fight 100%' in Hollywood
- Prime Minister pledges UK defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030
- The Tongshui Residential Building was damaged after the April 3 earthquake, and witnessed…
- Pakistan: Doctors Conduct Medical Tests on Imran Khan's Wife BushraBibi, Here's What They Recommended – World News
- Presidential Secretariat confirms there is no agenda for Jokowi to visit Surabaya tomorrow
- Floridita Cuban Cafe, Lavender Coffee and Bistro
- The New York Cricket Stadium will cost $30 million as expectations grow for the T20 World Cup
- '13 Going on 30' Christa Belle Wears Official Version of Film's 'Iconic' Dress
- The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience hosts the Meridian Public School District's arts festivals
- We have to talk about the quality of Google code
- The boy won the competition with the seagull impression | BBC News
- Erdoan calls for regional peace after meeting with Hamas leader Haniyeh