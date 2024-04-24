Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah's Hollywood home burgled and luxury items stolen





Kyle Richards' eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, was left shaken after her Los Angeles home was burglarized in broad daylight on Tuesday. In images, in pictures obtained by TMZ, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, consoled her daughter as they spoke with LAPD investigators at her West Hollywood estate. It appears that Aldjufrie has filed a police report. Brazen thieves gained access to the lavish property on Tuesday around 1 p.m. by forcing entry through the front door, the outlet added. Aldjufrie has previously shown off his West Hollywood home on YouTube. Umansky Team / Youtube They cut off the Wi-Fi at the home as soon as they entered and stole several luxury items, including designer bags and jewelry. Aldjufrie, 35, was not home at the time of the break-in. No arrests have been made yet, adds the media. As she left her daughter's house, Richards told nearby reporters that Aldjufrie was safe and doing “fine.” Page Six reached out to representatives for Richards and Aljufrie and the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department for comment. Richards told nearby reporters that Aldjufrie was safe and doing “fine.” Farrah Brittany / Instagram Richards shares her eldest daughter with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. The exes were married from 1988 to 1992. The 35-year-old is a real estate agent at her father-in-law Mauricio Umansky's company, The Agency, which recently gained popularity with its Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills.” Several luxury items, including designer bags and jewelry, were stolen from the property. Umansky Team / Youtube Aldjufrie works there with his half-sisters Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, whom Richards shares with Umansky. This is not the first time the family has been the target of a theft. In December 2017, Richards' $8.2 million mansion in Encino was burglarized while she and her family were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. Aldjufrie, 35, was not home at the time of the break-in. Umansky Team / Youtube The real estate agent works at his father-in-law's company, The Agency. farrahbritt/Instagram The Halloween actress and Umansky lost $1 million worth of jewelry in the incident, including $150,000 worth of watches belonging to the real estate mogul. And in October 2022, Richards' “RHOBH” co-star, Dorit Kemsley, was the victim of a terrifying home invasion robbery at her Encino home. Aldjufrie filed a police report following the ordeal. Umansky Team / Youtube Kemsley was at home with her two children, Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8, during the burglary, but her husband Paul Kemsley was in London on a business trip. Two of the suspects allegedly entered the RHOBH stars' bedroom while she was sleeping, and she woke up to them standing at the foot of her bed.

