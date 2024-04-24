“Shah Rukh Khan is and will forever be the biggest star”





Manisha Koirala shared this photo (courtesy m_koirala) New Delhi: Manisha Koirala has been making headlines since the first look at the Netflix series Constitution: The Diamond Bazaar was revealed. The actress plays Mallikajaan, described as the scheming character who rules over an elite house of courtesans in British-ruled India. Today, ahead of the release of the series, Manisha Koirala opened up about her personal and professional life. In an interaction with Zoom, the actress was asked to share her thoughts on the Khans of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The actress worked with SRK in Of the heart And Great. WWith Aamir Khan, she shared screen space in Alone Hum Alone Tum And Mann. Manisha and Salman Khan worked together Sangdil Sanam. Starting with SRK, the actress said: I think Shah Rukh Khan is and will probably forever be the biggest star. He is someone who is also very wise in a certain sense. What I already liked about him was that he would sit on the floor and drink tea, even though he was a big star. I like people who are grounded despite their success. Aamir Khan is a very good actor and the way he has acted in films over the last 10-15 years has raised his standards. [of craft] – to that I say: Hats off. He is different in every film and he tries hard to be his character, not Aamir Khan. I heard the same quality in Kamal Haasan's film. Kamal ji is different in every film, every role, she said, adding, As an actor, when I see them, I wish for similar chances that allow me to be different in every role and Manisha Koirala n is not visible and the character remains. I know Salman Khan is a good man with a generous heart. I know he does a lot of charity. Although he doesn't talk about it much, he has helped several cancer patients, said Manisha Koirala, a cancer survivor herself. He's also a big star. His style appeals to the general public. My mother loved him very much. He has spontaneity and he is free from any artificiality, she added about Salman Khan. Earlier in an interview with City Radioshe had said: “All three Khans are great actors. All three are superstars… I loved and enjoyed working with them. They are good people.” Constitution: The Diamond Bazaar will be released on May 1st. About the project, she said: I have waited 28 years for Sanjay to call me and it has been a pleasure. It's an honor to work with this genius. Lots of hard work and love love started to do The Constitution. We created the series with so much love and we hope you all love it. The period drama features a stellar ensemble including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

