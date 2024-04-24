Entertainment
Not the Kapoors, the Bachchans or the Chopras, this family is the richest in Bollywood
Bhushan Kumar and his family have a net worth of around Rs 10,000 crore.
Bhushan Kumar's net worth is more than the combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in Bollywood.
Bollywood is home to many rich families and actors who have been in the entertainment industry for decades. Many film enthusiasts believe that the Kapoor family, Bachchan family or the Khans of Bollywood are the richest people in the Hindi film industry. However, you will be shocked to know that the combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is said to be less than that of Bhushan Kumar's family in Bollywood.
The family of Bhushan Kumar, owner of the music label T-Series, is said to be the richest in Bollywood. His net worth intersects with the wealth of superstars and renowned families like Kapoors, Bachchans and Johars.
Bhushan Kumar is an Indian film and music producer. He is also the president of the music label T-Series. According to the Hurun India Rich List of 2022, Bhushan Kumar and his family have a net worth of around Rs 10,000 crore. Bhushan Kumar, the son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, is helped in the business by his uncle Krishan Kumar (former actor and brother of Gulshan). Her sister Khushali is an actress while Tulsi Kumar is a singer in Bollywood. They are also part of the family showbiz.
Bhushan Kumar is married to actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar. As per reports, actress Divya Khosla Kumar is estimated to own only 0.45 percent of the T-Series company, while many sources claim that Bhushan Kumar's net worth individually is only around Rs 414 crore.
The Aditya Chopra family, owners of Yash Raj Films, reportedly have assets worth Rs 7,000 crore. Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar and his family are estimated to be worth Rs 1,700 crore, according to reports. Known as the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoor family has given birth to many superstars, but their total assets are worth almost Rs 1,000 crore.
According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is the richest Indian actor with a net worth of over Rs 6,000 crore. He is followed by Salman Khan, whose net worth is around Rs 2,900 crore, while Aamir Khan's net worth is Rs 1,862 crore, according to reports. The combined net worth of the trio is Rs 9,700 crore, which is slightly lower than the net worth of the Bhushan Kumar family.
