Jon Bon Jovi calls Dorothea Hurley's 'magical' wedding a daily 'challenge'





Is Jon Bon Jovi giving love a bad name? The rocker gave insight into his marriage to wife Dorothea Hurley while sharing advice for son Jake Bongiovi and future daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown. on “Hello America” THURSDAY. “The magic for me comes from growing up with Dorothea,” said the Grammy winner, 62, but admitted that “every day is a challenge and a change.” Jon Bon Jovi has admitted that his marriage is a “challenge… every day”. ABC The rocker has been married to Dorothea Hurley since 1989. Getty Images He added: “But if you two grow up together, I hope things work out.” The singer then joked that his son, 21, and the “Stranger Things” actress, 20, weren't going to “listen” to his words of wisdom before they got married. The couple began dating in 2021 and got engaged two years later. He said “growing up together” with his partner has been “magical”. Getty Images Over the weekend, Bon Jovi admitted to not being a “saint” in their union. Getty Images Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! As for Bon Jovi's own marriage, the songwriter met and fell in love with Hurley, 61, in high school and married during an elopement in Las Vegas. Since they married in 1989, the musician hasn't been a “saint” amid the “wonderful clichés of rock stardom” without “being stupid enough to screw up family life.” He admitted it during a interview with L'Indépendant published Sunday, praising the “tolerance” of his partner. He praised Hurley's “tolerance” in an independent interview. WireImage The couple share four children, with their son Jake recently getting engaged to Millie Bobby Brown. Getty Images for Netflix “[We are] a society of mutual admiration and [are] I was lucky to have grown up together,” Bon Jovi said over the weekend. He notably alluded to previous cases in 1993's “Bed of Roses.” In addition to Jake, the longtime couple are also parents to daughter Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, and Romeo, 20.

