Entertainment
Fresh off Netflix special, comedian Dave Attell brings Hollywood Casino stand-up to Charles Town Races
Famous comedian Dave Attell brings down the Hollywood Casino during the Charles Town Races in Charles Town on Saturday, May 4.
WTOP's Jason Fraley Presents Dave Attell at Hollywood Casino (Part 1)
Amy Schumer named her son after him. Bert Kreischer called him the “GOAT”.
Next week, the famous comedian Dave Attell will make you laugh Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia, on Saturday, May 4.
“When someone says you're the 'GOAT' and you look like a goat, like I have the quality of a goat, I'm a Capricorn, that's our sign, the goat ” said Attell before sharing his personal list of the greatest. stand-up comedians of all time.
“There are many very good ones: [Dave] Chapel, [Bill] Burr, there have never been so many giants on Earth,” he said. “Mitch [Hedberg] was Mount Rushmore for writing jokes. Richard Jeni Sam Kinison, Bill Hicks. My Mount Rushmore is more of a Supreme Court, I'll take seven or eight: Greg Giraldo and Patrice [O’Neal]there is a big bench, Gilbert [Gottfried]Bob Saget.
You'll get a taste of his all-time stand-up comedy greatness if you show up to the Hollywood Casino next week.
“I’m working on new stuff all the time,” Attell said. “Most of my stuff is just quick one-liners, I'm not a storyteller, it's really about jokes for me and always has been. The idea of two or three jokes a minute is a bit old-fashioned, but that's the way I wanted to go about it, I wanted to hit them and keep hitting them hard Subject-wise, it runs the gamut, I'm not very political, I'm not. very confessional, I'm just classic, I'm just trying to make jokes.
You can also watch her new Netflix special “Hot Cross Buns,” which premiered in March.
“Fans, thanks for watching, it was pretty cool to be back on Netflix, great feedback,” Attell said. “These comedy specials are usually about an hour long, so I wanted mine to be short. Everyone's attention span is pretty short now with TikTok, so I definitely wanted to keep it shorter, which is why it's 40 minutes. Even I, as a comedian, have a hard time watching the specials. I usually have to take a pee break in the middle, maybe grab a sandwich.
The title comes from the fact that he plays “Hot Cross Buns” on a recorder, like in elementary school.
“It was actually too short, I had it at 37 minutes and Netflix said we needed to increase it by a few minutes to 40,” Attell said. “The special was done in San Francisco, so we went to Fisherman's Wharf and I played the recorder and there were seals there. We thought it would just be a funny goof, but it s It turned out to be the biggest thing people loved in the special. When I'm not playing the recorder, I'm playing the cigarette.
Born in Queens, New York, in 1965, Attell grew up on Long Island and began hosting open mic nights after graduating from New York University. His big break was Stand-Up Spotlight on VH1 in 1988, followed by an appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 1993, and work on “Saturday Night Live” from 1993 to 1994.
After a series of hit HBO specials, Attell became a household name hosting Insomniac on Comedy Central from 2001 to 2004, where he hilariously interviewed people in the bars of various nightclubs.
“We never really knew what was going to happen,” Attell said. “We had planned to go somewhere that might be closed or we might hope to be part of an event and it was raining, so it always kept me thinking, kept me free and kept me on my feet. When you watch reality TV, a lot of it is scripted, but it wasn't scripted. This was at the beginning of the travel show phenomenon, because there were a lot of travel shows after that.
I suppose you could say his fame on travel shows is ironic, as his seminal comedy album Skanks for the Memories (2003) saw him admit: “I hate traveling, mainly because my dad used to beat me with it.” a globe. »
WTOP's Jason Fraley Presents Dave Attell at Hollywood Casino (Part 2)
Listen to our full conversation on the podcast below:
Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.
|
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/entertainment/2024/04/comedian-dave-attell-shares-his-favorite-standups-before-hitting-the-stage-in-west-virginia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fresh off Netflix special, comedian Dave Attell brings Hollywood Casino stand-up to Charles Town Races
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Why are Google search results displayed differently?
- Joe Biden and Donald Trump News: Live updates on the 2024 US presidential election
- Asylum seekers are pouring into Ireland from the UK, a minister has revealed.
- Governor Adeleke for Grand Final of National Table Tennis Championships – The Sun Nigeria
- Terry Carter, actor known for the original series Battlestar Galactica and McCloud, dies at 95
- Zendaya's vintage 'Challengers' dress is almost a century old
- 4 key takeaways from Google's parent company Alphabet's earnings report
- Scottish politics: SNP leader's future in doubt after opposition
- Jon Bon Jovi calls Dorothea Hurley's 'magical' wedding a daily 'challenge'
- Bob Cole, Legendary Hockey Play-by-Play Man and Sports Announcer, Dies at 90