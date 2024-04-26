Fresh off Netflix special, comedian Dave Attell brings Hollywood Casino stand-up to Charles Town Races

Famous comedian Dave Attell brings down the Hollywood Casino during the Charles Town Races in Charles Town on Saturday, May 4.

Amy Schumer named her son after him. Bert Kreischer called him the “GOAT”.



Dave Attell comes to the Hollywood Casino at the Charles Town Races. (Courtesy of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races) Dave Attell comes to the Hollywood Casino at the Charles Town Races. (Courtesy of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races) Next week, the famous comedian Dave Attell will make you laugh Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia, on Saturday, May 4.

“When someone says you're the 'GOAT' and you look like a goat, like I have the quality of a goat, I'm a Capricorn, that's our sign, the goat ” said Attell before sharing his personal list of the greatest. stand-up comedians of all time.

“There are many very good ones: [Dave] Chapel, [Bill] Burr, there have never been so many giants on Earth,” he said. “Mitch [Hedberg] was Mount Rushmore for writing jokes. Richard Jeni Sam Kinison, Bill Hicks. My Mount Rushmore is more of a Supreme Court, I'll take seven or eight: Greg Giraldo and Patrice [O’Neal]there is a big bench, Gilbert [Gottfried]Bob Saget.

You'll get a taste of his all-time stand-up comedy greatness if you show up to the Hollywood Casino next week.

“I’m working on new stuff all the time,” Attell said. “Most of my stuff is just quick one-liners, I'm not a storyteller, it's really about jokes for me and always has been. The idea of ​​two or three jokes a minute is a bit old-fashioned, but that's the way I wanted to go about it, I wanted to hit them and keep hitting them hard Subject-wise, it runs the gamut, I'm not very political, I'm not. very confessional, I'm just classic, I'm just trying to make jokes.

You can also watch her new Netflix special “Hot Cross Buns,” which premiered in March.

“Fans, thanks for watching, it was pretty cool to be back on Netflix, great feedback,” Attell said. “These comedy specials are usually about an hour long, so I wanted mine to be short. Everyone's attention span is pretty short now with TikTok, so I definitely wanted to keep it shorter, which is why it's 40 minutes. Even I, as a comedian, have a hard time watching the specials. I usually have to take a pee break in the middle, maybe grab a sandwich.

The title comes from the fact that he plays “Hot Cross Buns” on a recorder, like in elementary school.

“It was actually too short, I had it at 37 minutes and Netflix said we needed to increase it by a few minutes to 40,” Attell said. “The special was done in San Francisco, so we went to Fisherman's Wharf and I played the recorder and there were seals there. We thought it would just be a funny goof, but it s It turned out to be the biggest thing people loved in the special. When I'm not playing the recorder, I'm playing the cigarette.

Born in Queens, New York, in 1965, Attell grew up on Long Island and began hosting open mic nights after graduating from New York University. His big break was Stand-Up Spotlight on VH1 in 1988, followed by an appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 1993, and work on “Saturday Night Live” from 1993 to 1994.

After a series of hit HBO specials, Attell became a household name hosting Insomniac on Comedy Central from 2001 to 2004, where he hilariously interviewed people in the bars of various nightclubs.

“We never really knew what was going to happen,” Attell said. “We had planned to go somewhere that might be closed or we might hope to be part of an event and it was raining, so it always kept me thinking, kept me free and kept me on my feet. When you watch reality TV, a lot of it is scripted, but it wasn't scripted. This was at the beginning of the travel show phenomenon, because there were a lot of travel shows after that.

I suppose you could say his fame on travel shows is ironic, as his seminal comedy album Skanks for the Memories (2003) saw him admit: “I hate traveling, mainly because my dad used to beat me with it.” a globe. »

