Lots of live entertainment if you're looking for a good time | Entertainment





Music venues are starting to pop up in various small centers and havens across our valley thanks to creative and enthusiastic musicians who live by the same rule I've always held to be true: create your own work and stop waiting on the phone in hoping you will find it. Local musician Sean Bray is doing just that by creating an art and jazz evening at Sandhill Urban Winery in Kelowna. Bray has booked the Chill Room (aka: The Old Gretzky Bar) for a once-a-month concert featuring various local jazz artists who will perform while surrounded by local art. Tonight is the first in the monthly series and will feature the Sean Bray Trio with Chris Startup on saxophone and Stefan Bienz on double bass. This month, artists Lynda Norman and Debby Markel will exhibit their painting. I hope we can all come together and support this inaugural event. Tickets are $20 at the door. The concert starts at 7 p.m. tonight. Tonight is also the opening night of New Vintage Theatre's recent creation, The Girl on the Train. This stage adaptation of Paula Hawkins' best-selling novel, which sold millions of copies and spawned a hit film starring Emily Blunt, is now a play and will premiere in Colombia -British at the Rotary Center For The Arts from April 25 to 27, then again in May. 2 and 3. It is the story of a woman who finds comfort in imagining the life of a couple she sees every day from the window of her train ride. When the woman she was watching disappears, she takes on the role of amateur detective and then becomes a suspect. The play stars local actors Sarah Foss, Hannah Krostewich, Matt Che'z, Josh Richardson, Erika Nemeth, Matt Gunn, Karliana DeWolff and Alvin Tam. Tickets available via rotarycentreforthearts.com. In Penticton, Many Hats Theater Company presents Jonas and Barry in the Home, a witty play written by eminent Canadian comic playwright Norman Foster. Meet Barry, who is too young to live in a nursing home but does so to be near his daughter, who works at home, and Jonas, a successful pop star from 40 years ago. The two men bicker and bond over women, sports and family values. Directed by Jane Pikey and starring Liz Barry, Rob King and Vance Potter. The show will run Friday through Sunday only through May 5 on the Cannery Trade Center stage. Tickets are $28-$30 at app.ticketowl.io/@manyhatstheatre. The Musaic vocal ensemble will perform its spring concert this weekend in the Okanagan under the direction of Zach Goerlitz. The concert is under the name Memories Through Melodies which will take listeners on a journey into the music of Vivaldi Gloria, Faure Requiem, The Ave Verum Corpus, Henry Balfour Gardiner, Evening Hymn, Song for Athene and others, including one promised , “soulful rendition” of a favorite Scottish song called “The Bonnie Banks o' Loch Lomond.” Vocals will be accompanied by piano, organ and a small string ensemble. Held on Saturday, April 27 at the church Concordia Lutheran Church, in Penticton, and again on Sunday, April 28 at St John's Lutheran Church, in Summerland. Both concerts will take place at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. cash at the door the same day or visit the website at www.musaicvocalensemble.ca for advance tickets and more information on the set. Saturday evening in Kelowna will also feature the Okanagan Festival Singers and their spring concert, Roses I Send To You. Held at St. Michaels All Angels in Kelowna at 7 p.m., then Sunday, April 28 in Lake Country at the Creekside Theater starting at 2 p.m. Led by musical director Tami Harker, with accompanist Ursula Pidgeon and the Vita Nova String Ensemble. It is a fairly eclectic musical program including folk songs from the British Isles, spirituals, Canadian songs and highlighted by beautiful works by JS Bach and Antonio Vivaldi. Tickets are $25 until deschanteurs.ca. Elvis is in the Kelowna Actors Studio building this weekend, April 26-28, performing “Burnin' Love.” An evening of nostalgia where Darren Lee plays Elvis Presley to relive the Hawaiian concert that has become legendary for the “King”. Lee is accompanied by The Memphis Flash who impeccably reproduces the sound of the original recording. The evening also promises perfect singing and dazzling costumes. Tickets start at $66.55 and can be purchased via Kelownaactorsstudio.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kelownadailycourier.ca/entertainment/article_00642f48-0358-11ef-b6d2-ef735455f9c6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos