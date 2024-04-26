Midsomer Murders star John Nettles looks so different back in his early career





John Nettles became a television staple after making his debut in Midsomer Murders in 1997. The actor played DCI Tom Barnaby for over ten years, cementing his name and the series as a favorite on British TV screens . But before Midsomer Murders, the actor has had a successful career in several other shows and films. Take a look at some of his previous roles below and you might be surprised how different he is! WATCH: Remember Holly Willoughby's appearance in Midsomer Murders? Early career of John Nettles After performing in amateur shows while at university, John joined the Royal Court Theater and began his career on stage. The budding actor then landed his first on-screen role in the American film, One more timein 1970. A year later, he landed a regular role in the television series, A family at warbefore appearing in The birds of the liver, which hold firm,And Enemy at the door. © TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images John Nettles on the set of the historical drama Holding On in 1977 But it was the BBC One detective seriesBergerac this made John a household name. He played the title character, Jim Bergerac, for a decade between 1981 and 1991 before returning to the stage. He then performed in various shows with the Royal Shakespeare Company, before earning his Midsomer Murders concert. © Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images John played the role of Jim Bergerac alongside French actress Cécile Paoli Later career of John Nettles Parallel to his passage in Midsomer MurdersJohn has appeared in a number of other major shows includingHeartbeatAndFrench and Saunders. After leaving the drama, he played the role of fisherman John in the 2016 drama film. Imaginary countryand also played Ray Penvenen in the second and third series of the popular BBC drama series. Poldark. John as Ray Penvenen in Poldark In recent years John, 80, has narrated several documentary shows, including Channel 4. Devon and Cornwalland the BBC reality program My unique B&B. He has also lent his voice to TV specials, Comedy classics: bread, butterflies and liver birdsAndFavorite British sitcoms from the 70s. John was joined by his former co-star Jane Wymark in the 25th anniversary special. John revisited Midsomer Murders for its 25th anniversary special in 2022. The program saw John, along with other former cast members Daniel Casey, Jason Hughes and Jane Wymark, share their love for the drama, joining John's successor Neil Dudgeon for celebrate two decades on the air. Leaving the Midsomer Murders Behind In 2009, John announced his decision to step down from his role on the series, with his final scenes airing in 2011. Opening up on his decision to step down, he said The telegraph that he “never thought” he would go on to film so many episodes when he first signed up for the pilot. “It’s been a joy to be part of such a long-running series with so many great actors and great storylines. It's the end of an era for me,” he said. © David Graves/REX/Shutterstock John starred alongside Laura Howard and Jane Wymark in the popular series Sharing the reason for his departure, he continued: “I suddenly realized that I would be the oldest detective in the sectornow that David Jason has shed the mantle. But it was a very difficult decision to make. © Bob Barclay/Shutterstock John's last episode aired in 2011 “I'll have been doing Midsomer Murders for 14 years by the time Barnaby leaves. I've built family bonds with the people involved in the show and they will be hard to break. It's always wise to leave people wanting more, rather than being booed off stage because you annoyed them.”

