Pennsylvania schools reverse ban on gay actor's anti-bullying speech





A gay author has been invited back to speak at a Pennsylvania college less than two weeks after he was banned due to parts of his “lifestyle.” Maulik Pancholy, known for his roles in 30 Rock and as a voice actor in Phineas and Ferbwas scheduled to speak at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg about his experiences with bullying, until the Cumberland Valley School District suddenly canceled the event, citing concerns that actors LGBTQ+ advocacy would be too political for students. Board member Bud Shaffner, who introduced the resolution to cancel the event, justified the decision at the time by citing Pancholy's “lifestyle.” The board has since reversed its decision after an outcry from the local community at its Wednesday evening meeting, according to the New York Times. Parents and students packed a high school auditorium last night to berate board members for several hours, lambasting what many considered homophobic remarks. The board ultimately voted 5-4 to allow Pancholy to speak again, and Shaffner apologized for his comment about his “lifestyle,” saying he simply intended to refer to the author's political activism and not his sexuality. I will accept the blame because of the insensitive words I said on April 15, he said at the start of the meeting. I completely understand the interpretation of my poor choice of words. Pancholy has not yet said whether he would be willing to speak at the school again. He addressed the school board's initial decision in a video on his Instagram at the time, in which he stated that “my heart goes out to the entire Mountain View Middle School community, and especially the students.” “When I visit schools, my 'activism' is to let all young people know that they are seen. To let them know that they matter,” he said. “When I talk about characters in my books who feel 'different,' I'm always surprised by how many young people raise their hands, regardless of their identity and background, to share how they too feel different. That’s the power of books. They build empathy.

