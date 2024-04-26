Entertainment
Joystick becomes a multi-genre entertainment venue Alley Cat
Joystick Arcade, the popular underground comedy club located beneath Studio 13 in Iowa City, will soon become a venue offering much more than stand-up and karaoke.
This weekend's show, featuring comedian Brittany Brave, will be the last venue under the Joystick name.
After the performance, the bar will officially be renamed Alley Cat. The name change is a move that Jason Zeman, CEO of Corridor Entertainment Group, said pays homage to the former name of its above-ground neighbors.
This transition will be the second in the history of the site. After nearly 30 years of operation as a music venue named Yacht Club, the venue was renamed Joystick in 2021. At the time, Zeman saw an opening downtown for a comedy barcade, which he thought that Joystick could fill.
We were looking for something different, something that didn't exist [in Iowa City], Zeman said. There was no comedy club; there was no arcade yet.
However, in the three years since the bars transitioned to Joystick, the downtown Iowa City neighborhood has seen other venues fill those niche spots; in 2022, Double Tap, an arcade bar, opened in the pedestrian mall. Although there is no other venue dedicated to live comedy, many existing venues have added stand-up events to their calendar.
Zeman said Joysticks' customer community has also expressed a desire for other forms of entertainment on the site.
We also realized that comedy five nights a week was a lot of comedy, and there was a lot of comedy saturation during [the pandemic], he said. So we thought we should modify the space and make some changes to it.
On May 3, the venue will host its grand reopening under the name Alley Cat. Travis Coltrain, the site's talent booker, said the upcoming schedule of weekly events will see much more genre diversity than just comedy.
On Wednesday evenings, Alley Cat will feature performances by local improv groups and one-off shows, as well as audience participation-focused events like musical bingo.
The venue will maintain one of its Thursday night classics, Joke-E-oke, an open mic comedy event. However, on Friday evenings, live music will be reintroduced to the basement venue for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Likewise, the venue will bring local bands to compete in its own battle of the bands competition on Saturdays. Coltrain also said the venue will feature a new drag dinner show once a month on Sundays.
In preparation, the interior of the premises will be revamped. In addition to new furniture and modern lighting, Alley Cat will restore space for its own kitchen and walk-in closets.
Coltrain believes that changing the name of the place to Alley Cat is necessary for its prosperity.
RELATED: Hancher presents creative and collaborative modern opera with Fierce
Things are moving along and I think Alley Cat is just the next step for this place,” Coltrain said. We're bringing back the nostalgia while still being able to bring more entertainment to the city than just comedy and arcade games.
Zeman said places like Joystick, Studio 13 and Gabes, which allow customers 19 and older, are important to Iowa City's student population, half of which is under 21.
We offer an alternative to going to a bar just to drink, Zeman said. Obviously, it's the alcohol that pays the bills and that's how it is in this business, but we pride ourselves on providing these spaces focused on fun and experience.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2024/04/25/joystick-rebrands-to-multi-genre-entertainment-venue-alley-cat/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US wants allies to cut Chinese chip-related exports amid Huawei concern
- Joystick becomes a multi-genre entertainment venue Alley Cat
- How Zendaya is a shining example of a Hollywood star
- Men's tennis falls to No. 27 in the regular season finale
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Karachi – India TV
- British troops join ANZAC Day celebrations in London
- Pennsylvania schools reverse ban on gay actor's anti-bullying speech
- Ganjar opens his voice on the fact that Gibran and Jokowi would no longer be PDIP executives
- Jahangir National University: Is Bollywood ready for yet another propaganda film before the elections?
- Former Ohio State football player charged with bank robbery
- The most expensive dresses ever sold at auction
- TikTok vows to fight 'contrary' US ban | BBC News