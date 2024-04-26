Joystick becomes a multi-genre entertainment venue Alley Cat

Joystick Arcade, the popular underground comedy club located beneath Studio 13 in Iowa City, will soon become a venue offering much more than stand-up and karaoke.

This weekend's show, featuring comedian Brittany Brave, will be the last venue under the Joystick name.

After the performance, the bar will officially be renamed Alley Cat. The name change is a move that Jason Zeman, CEO of Corridor Entertainment Group, said pays homage to the former name of its above-ground neighbors.

This transition will be the second in the history of the site. After nearly 30 years of operation as a music venue named Yacht Club, the venue was renamed Joystick in 2021. At the time, Zeman saw an opening downtown for a comedy barcade, which he thought that Joystick could fill.

We were looking for something different, something that didn't exist [in Iowa City], Zeman said. There was no comedy club; there was no arcade yet.

However, in the three years since the bars transitioned to Joystick, the downtown Iowa City neighborhood has seen other venues fill those niche spots; in 2022, Double Tap, an arcade bar, opened in the pedestrian mall. Although there is no other venue dedicated to live comedy, many existing venues have added stand-up events to their calendar.

Zeman said Joysticks' customer community has also expressed a desire for other forms of entertainment on the site.

We also realized that comedy five nights a week was a lot of comedy, and there was a lot of comedy saturation during [the pandemic], he said. So we thought we should modify the space and make some changes to it.

On May 3, the venue will host its grand reopening under the name Alley Cat. Travis Coltrain, the site's talent booker, said the upcoming schedule of weekly events will see much more genre diversity than just comedy.

On Wednesday evenings, Alley Cat will feature performances by local improv groups and one-off shows, as well as audience participation-focused events like musical bingo.

The venue will maintain one of its Thursday night classics, Joke-E-oke, an open mic comedy event. However, on Friday evenings, live music will be reintroduced to the basement venue for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, the venue will bring local bands to compete in its own battle of the bands competition on Saturdays. Coltrain also said the venue will feature a new drag dinner show once a month on Sundays.

In preparation, the interior of the premises will be revamped. In addition to new furniture and modern lighting, Alley Cat will restore space for its own kitchen and walk-in closets.

Coltrain believes that changing the name of the place to Alley Cat is necessary for its prosperity.

Things are moving along and I think Alley Cat is just the next step for this place,” Coltrain said. We're bringing back the nostalgia while still being able to bring more entertainment to the city than just comedy and arcade games.

Zeman said places like Joystick, Studio 13 and Gabes, which allow customers 19 and older, are important to Iowa City's student population, half of which is under 21.

We offer an alternative to going to a bar just to drink, Zeman said. Obviously, it's the alcohol that pays the bills and that's how it is in this business, but we pride ourselves on providing these spaces focused on fun and experience.