Discovery Actors Moll and L'ak Say 'They're Not Really Bad Guys'

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 includes its most fiery and unpredictable antagonists yet: the criminal duo Moll (played by Eve Harlow) and L'ak (Elias Toufexis). Stealing a piece of Progenitor technology capable of reshaping the entire galaxy, Moll and L'ak are pursued by the USS. Discovery to prevent this new power from falling into the wrong hands. However, Moll is more connected to Discovery hero Cleveland “Book” Booker than the crew anticipated – making the hunt for this interstellar Bonnie and Clyde more difficult.









In an interview with CBR, Harlow and Toufexis talk about finding their Discovery characters between science fiction issues and prosthetics. The duo recall how they faced each other throughout season 5 – and explain how Moll and L'ak are different from past adversaries that the Discovery met before.

Related 15 Greatest Star Trek Villains of All Time, Ranked It's not because Star Trek takes place in a rather idyllic future that its protagonists haven't had to face threatening enemies.





CBR: Moll and L'ak are not passive antagonists Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. They're in the middle of space shootouts and big chases. How have you explored this physicality in your performances?

Elias Toufexis:

It was one of my favorite things…

[Star Trek’s] action set pieces. To be a giant

Star Trek

fan, with every script I would flip through and say “I have a phaser battle in this one! I can ride a sand speeder! I can have a boat chase and a fight!” All of these reasons are the things you look forward to as an actor in something like

Star Trek

— have fun doing all these cool things. L'ak's gun and ship are so cool. It's just a 10 out of 10 for the freshness factor and something I looked forward to every day. It's exhausting! The days were long and the prosthetics make it difficult, but it makes a huge difference when you see it.





Eve Harlow:

I will say that I'm a pacifist in real life, but I put on the platform boots and gloves and I feel like a fucking badass. [

Laughs.

] It's like, “I'm not Eve anymore, I'm Moll, and here to kick ass.” It was a lot of fun to play a completely different kind of person, and you get to do it on these beautiful sets with these really talented people showing you how to look cool. [

Laughs.

] We had a whole group of people supporting us, like the stunt team, who were incredible humans, so kind and very patient.

All Moll and L'ak have in this crazy universe is each other. How did you establish this relationship and construct their story which Star Trek viewers don't see?





Toufexis:

Well, we'll see why they do what they do. When we shot the first few episodes, we were given hints as to why they do what they do, but we weren't privy to their full story. Finally we tell their full story and it was [another] one of my favorite things. I play a lot of bad guys on TV, but they always say, that's why this bad guy is bad, or I have a line where I'm like, “My dad was mean to me and that's why I I'm bad.” But with these characters, everything is explained about what they do, why they do it, and we can play it. That and the love story [between Moll and L’ak]

are my two favorite things about these characters. The fact that I can play with the background, play a whole thing and have the audience know exactly why L'ak and Moll are doing what they're doing. Hopefully they're not seen as villains, because they're not really villains. They're antagonists, sure, but they're undoubtedly the heroes of their story.





Harlow:

They just do things a little differently!

Toufexis:

A small murder, but they mostly kill bad guys. [

Laughs.

]

Harlow:

They were on our way! What were we supposed to do?!

Toufexis:

If you leave us alone, everything will be fine. [

laughs

] That was my favorite part: being able to play the background and show everyone why we do what we do.

Related How Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Connects to TNG's Biggest Open Mystery Star Trek: Discovery is set 800 years in the future of The Next Generation, but season 5 has a major connection to one of TNG's oldest mysteries.





Fans learn Moll is connected to Book in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 2, “Under the Twin Moons.” Eve, how did you want to play into that, what happened to Kwejian and explore that aspect of the character?

Harlow:

I think so, she has a family, but Moll lives a life where there are no other ties than L'ak. I think it's very difficult to let go of all that and change the behavior that got her to where she is. I think even if she understands who Book is and all that, you'll just have to watch the show to find out! I'll say, I fucking love David [Ajala] As an actor! [

Laughs.

]

Elias, how would you describe the prosthetics and makeup applied in which you were trapped like L'ak?





Toufexis:

There was always a specific point in the makeup process. For the first two or three hours, I didn't look in the mirror. I was just in my own space or sometimes trying to fall asleep. But just as everything was on and they were starting to detail, I looked in the mirror and got into the zone, because it was almost fully formed. I almost always had to do the wardrobe first, because you can't put the wardrobe on the prosthetics; [otherwise] you would damage it. So I was still in wardrobe for the most part. The contacts were always the last thing to go in, because it was a nightmare… They were big and thick. I could see through them, but it was very uncomfortable. Once I had them on, I always took a minute to look in the mirror, which I would never do if I didn't wear prosthetics – I'm not an actor who looks in a mirror to get into the skin of his character. But with prosthetics, because I can get lost in the character more easily, I would look in the mirror for a few seconds and get in the zone. I'm not a very tall guy – I'm 5'7” – so I had small platforms that made me six feet [tall]. Walking past everyone with these big boots, with everyone watching, I started to feel like a brutal character, because he's kind of a brute. But there's so much vulnerability that happens with L'ak as we go through that it was easy to fall back into that vulnerability, especially working with Eve, because she gave me so much. I could get lost in her performance and become vulnerable with her. I didn't really pay attention to it, but I probably shrank my body a little at times when I felt more vulnerable, if I could in the wardrobe.





Harlow:

Plus, when you're in a world, anything helps… There were several times when I walked on set, and it was mind-blowing to see all the work these people were doing on [Star Trek: Discovery’s] set design, because you read something on paper and you have no idea what it's going to look like. You arrive and it takes your breath away – like yeah, I'm in this world and I'm putting these shoes on this field. Sometimes you look in the mirror and see what your hair and makeup look like. On different days, different things will ground you and the character.





Toufexis:

Eve and I knew each other a little, and then we spent a lot of time together. We drove three hours to Barrie, Ontario at one point. I don't want to sound condescending, but I looked at her like my little sister because I'm 10 years older than her. She is a truly incredible person and friend. I remember the first time [she] I walked on set as Moll – it was like all that had disappeared, and I was a little bit in love with Moll. I was really in love with this person. There is something [Eve does]Or [she switches] from Eve to Moll, which is incredible. It's a change, and it's just this different person, and it was easy to fall in love with this character. It really made my job easier because there is something about Moll that is attractive, cool, sexy, badass and intelligent. [She] sums it all up, and it was amazing to see live. The fact that it worked in the series really made me happy.

Harlow:

I'm telling you, it's the boots! [

laughs

]





Related Star Trek: Discovery Ending Is a Blessing in Disguise Star Trek: Discovery ends with season 5, but it ends strong and the characters never really disappear for long in this universe.

What do you think Moll and L'ak uniquely bring to challenge the Discovery crew?

Toufexis:

A true passion and a goal that will not deter them. They don't care about Discovery, the Federation, or whatever Rayner wants from them. They just want to be left alone and they want freedom. They will do whatever they have to to achieve this. Discovery says “We are the Federation. We can help you! You don't know what you have!” We're like, “Leave us alone. This is what we want.” What ends up happening at the start of the season is we have to make sure we're ahead of Discovery. That's the only reason we care about them. We need to be ahead of them, so we can sell any technology and make enough money to be free. What makes them original is that they're not trying to destroy Discovery, or ruin the Federation, or take over a planet. They just want to be left alone. They want freedom and they will do whatever it takes to get that freedom.





Harlow:

It's a “go with the flow” attitude, like, “Is this obstacle in my way?” I will overcome it. “There's this end goal that we want to achieve, but we don't have a big plan to get there and it's so crazy, with all these things that keep getting in our way. We don't have a five-year plan, we have “What are we doing tomorrow?!” [

Laughs.

]

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek: Discovery releases new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.