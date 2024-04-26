The Coppages will be honored as 5 out of 50 recipients





Gracie Hart Brooks Editor

A reception will be held next week for Troy and Karen Coppage, a Madison couple chosen as recipients of this year's local 5 Over 50 award. More than 50 entries were received for the annual competition, which honors citizens aged 50 or older who have made a significant positive impact, making their community a better place to live or work. One person, or couple, is chosen from each of Aging Together's five counties: Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock. We are pleased by the overwhelming response to this celebration in recognition of the hundreds of seniors who are making a difference,” said Ellen Phipps, Executive Director of Aging Together. If we could honor each of them, we would. Choosing one in each county is almost impossible. This year, Karen and Troy Coppage were chosen as Madison honorees. Both are well known in the community. Troy is the sixth generation owner of Clore Furniture where he and Karen work. He served with the Madison County Volunteer Fire Company for 43 years and was chief for 16 years. He is also one of two county representatives on the Rapidan Service Authority board. Both Troy and Karen are heavily involved in Madison Day, an annual volunteer day founded by Karen in which hundreds of people work together on various community projects. These include helping neighbors with home repairs and yard work, beautification projects and much more. Karen also serves on the board of the Madison Department of Social Services and she and Troy attend and volunteer at their church, Beth Car Baptist. People also read… Troy and Karen join Butch Davies of Culpepers, Carolyn Kirkland of Fauquiers, Donna Waugh-Robinson of Orange and Steph Ridder of Rappahannock among this year's 5 Over 50 honorees. Each will be highlighted in a film produced by Culpeper Media Network and honored at a May 1 celebration with multiple viewing parties. A watch party and reception will be held for the Coppages and Davies on May 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Pepper's Grill in Culpeper. Participants are requested to register on www.agingtogether.org or by calling (540) 829-6405. Older adults make significant contributions to our communities through paid work, volunteering and caregiving, among other things, Phipps said. In fact, older Virginians provide approximately $38.5 billion in paid and unpaid contributions to the Commonwealth. The biggest takeaway from the nomination process is that people of all ages want to honor older adults and highlight their contributions. If you want to see some great examples, come back on May 1st. Aging Together thanks the many people who submitted nominations this year. “If your person wasn’t chosen, it’s not because they didn’t deserve to be honored,” Phipps said. “Name them again next year.”For more information on 5 Over 50, visit www.agingtogether.org. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

