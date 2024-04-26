Star brings the taste of Bollywood to Machynlleth with new restaurant and bar





Dyfi Valley is getting a taste of Bollywood thanks to child star Raj (Mayur Verma) and his wife Noorie. Raj first hit the headlines in 2007 for taking up residence in Dolgellau after falling in love with Wales in the 90s. The star of more than 180 films ran Indiana Cuisine with acclaimed chef Noorie in Fairbourne and has now moved to Plas Talgarth in Pennal. Raj made headlines in Welsh newspapers in 2007 after his surprise relocation ( News from the Cambrian ) The duo also took over the Chaska bar at the Gwynedd resort, offering global tapas. Raj, 60, from Delhi, described the move as an exciting time for them, adding: As a well-known Bollywood actor, I was looking to reconnect with reality, away from the real world, and offer my children a high quality environment. My children began their education here and are now adults with a deep appreciation for this place that has brought so much to our family. They speak Hindi, English and Welsh fluently. These 17 years not only allowed us to establish ourselves, but also to create our dream project, Indiana Cuisine. We serve locals and visitors with authentic Indian cuisine, offering an experience considered unique in Wales. My wife Noorie continues to run the kitchen and personally supervises the cooking, while I remain at the front of the house. Indiana Cuisine opens its doors with a “Grand Opening” event on Sunday, April 28 at 6 p.m. ( Indiana Cuisine ) Raj and Noorie invite locals and vacationers to the restaurant's grand opening on Sunday, April 28. The duo has concocted a special menu at 40 per person, open from 6 p.m. Their business in Fairbourne was under threat due to flooding, with villagers urged to move as the defenses would not be maintained indefinitely. Raj said that despite the challenges faced by climate change and the pandemic, their business has thrived in Fairbourne thanks to the unwavering support of the community and their business reputation. In his youth, Raj became one of the highest-paid child stars in Indian cinema after starring in Mukaddar Ka Sikander. Indiana Chaska Kitchen and Family Pub ( Indiana Cuisine ) Since his move, he has produced films in the region, including one directed by his mother (Ahsaab – The Fear). Raj, his two children, his wife and his mother have moved away after spending ten years on holiday in Wales. He had already declared while traveling: I love the people here, it's a rich heritage and culture, as well as peace and tranquility. I wanted to be in a place where I could enjoy life while satisfying my creative appetite. I think it gives that balance.

