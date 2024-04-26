Entertainment
This actor has died on screen more than anyone else
The big picture
- Christopher Lee holds the record for the deadliest actor on screen with 70 deaths.
- Lee played many villains in B-horror films and became a famous horror icon for his performances as the monster in Dracula and Frankenstein. He later joined legendary franchises like James Bond and Star Wars, showcasing his versatile acting skills.
- Lee's controversial death scene as Saruman was cut
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
leading to a feud with Peter Jackson.
When looking at the careers of Hollywood's most beloved actors, it's always impressive to see stars choose to limit the number of films they appear in in order to ensure the highest standards of quality. Legendary actors like Daniel Day-Lewis And Leonardo DiCaprio have relatively small filmographies compared to their peers, but as a result, they have very few duds. The same cannot be said of the great British actor Christopher Lee. One of the most beloved horror icons of all time, Lee once held the record for more screen credits than any other actor.
Longevity was certainly an advantage in Lee's career, as he began appearing in films in the 1940s. Best known for his roles in genre films, Lee terrified generations of moviegoers by portraying some of the the most ruthless villains in cinema history. Despite the large number of roles in which he appeared, Lee's characters were rarely safe by the end of his films. With 70 deaths on screen, Lee has been killed on screen more than any other actor.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Man against Sauron's army to turn his gaze away from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.
- Release date
- December 17, 2003
- Duration
- 201 minutes
Christopher Lee broke out playing iconic villains
Lee was a veteran of World War II who had received honors for his service in the British Air Force and first entered the film industry during Hollywood's Golden Age. Despite his star ambitions, Lee's early career consisted mainly of small roles in legendary productions.. Between an uncredited appearance in Laurence OlivierBest Picture winning adaptation of William ShakespeareIt is Hamlet And John Hustonthe acclaimed version of red Mill, Lee gained a leg up in the industry by learning from some of the generation's best creatives. Over the next decade, he would appear in more than 30 B-movies, often playing eccentric villains.
By the time he began his professional working relationship with British company Hammer Film Productions, Lee already had a wealth of experience. However, the small British studio gave Lee the opportunity to play some of the most iconic characters in horror film history and deliver his own unique interpretation of the roles. Lee's breakthrough role came in 1957 as Frankenstein's Monster in Terence Fisher's film. The Curse of Frankenstein. It was a role that showcased Lee's physicality, but one in which he also brought surprising depth to the iconic monster. Fisher's version of Frankenstein's Curse was a tragedy centered on the heartbreaking relationship between the monster and the tormented scientific genius, Baron Victor Frankenstein (Peter Cushing). As befits the classic story, Lee's version of the monster met a tragic demise.
From “Count Dracula” to “Dracula: Prince of Darkness”: Christopher Lee’s Dracula films, ranked
Every turn the Lord of Misrule takes as the Prince of Darkness.
The triumvirate of Lee, Cushing, and Fisher would develop a fruitful working relationship as they tackled many other legendary horror characters, including 1959's Theme. The Mummy. However, the role of Count Dracula in the 1958 film Horror of Dracula would become Lee's most iconic role to date. This was not the first film adaptation of Bram Stokerthe classic novel, as Universal had released an iconic 1931 version featuring Bela LugosiAnd FW MurnauThe 1922 German Expressionist film Nosferatu has often been cited as one of the scariest films ever made. However, Horror of Dracula differed from previous adaptations due to its graphic on-screen violence. Although it is presumed that Lee's Dracula perishes at the end of the story, he will reprise the role in six additional sequels.
Christopher Lee joined legendary film franchises
During the mid-20th century, Lee played roles in many cult and low-budget horror films, including his now iconic portrayal of Lord Summerisle in 1973. The Wicker Man. However, arguably the greatest exposure he received to a wide audience occurred a year later, when Lee was cast as villain Francisco Scaramanga in the James Bond film The man with the golden gun. A ruthless assassin with a personal vendetta against 007, Scaramanga instantly became recognized as one of the franchise's greatest villains. As he ends up giving Roger MooreBond is close, Scaramanga is shockingly killed The man with the golden gunThe final battle graphic of.
Like many great actors of his generation, Lee was courted for a role in Star Wars prequel series. Unlike villains like Darth Maul and Jango Fett, Related Star Wars the character of Count Dooku was a subtle and manipulative villain. A former Jedi Master who left the Order after training Liam NeesonQui-Gon Jinn, Dooku was seduced to join the dark side of the force by Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). The eventful lightsaber duel that ends Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones once again gave Lee the chance to show off his great sword fighting skills. While he manages to escape the film unscathed after a duel with a CGI version of Yoda, Dooku meets his demise at the hands of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the first act of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. However, he returned to give a brief vocal performance as the character in the 2008 animated film. Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Christopher Lee's death in 'Lord of the Rings' was controversial
A lifelong fan of the works of JRR TolkienLee was determined to land a role in Peter Jacksonthe ambitious adaptation of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Although he initially auditioned for the role of wizard Gandalf the Gray before it was given to Sir Ian McKellen, Lee was cast as the villainous Saruman, the ancient white wizard who joins forces with the dark lord Sauron. While Saruman is killed in the original novel, Lee's death scene was cut from the theatrical version of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Lee was furious at the changes which he believed fundamentally altered the text and boycotted the film's premiere in protest.
Despite their brief feud, Lee and Jackson settled their differences, allowing Saruman appear in The Hobbit trilogy. Although the character did not appear in the original novel, new scenes were added to explain how the dark wizard first realized Sauron had returned.
The Lord of the Rings the trilogy is available for streaming on Max in the United States
|
