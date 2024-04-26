'Gatsby' brings back Big Broadway but lacks heart

Gatsby the magnificent It's what many people think of when they think about a big night on Broadway: a familiar but glamorous title from the Jazz Age, a featured tenor in the lead role, songs of passion, obsession and of determination over heavy string orchestrations, and a huge Art Deco backdrop cascading across the stage, the decor to match.

These old-fashioned components might be enough in this capacity (now usefully in the public domain) to find an audience.

There is a constant audience appetite for the characters of Great American Novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, a racy story of decadence, infidelity and lies. Every time I've seen a version of it, and there have been many, I've seen at least some audience members dressed to the nines in suits and dresses. People raise their game when they book a date at The Great Gatsby, even if they're far from Broadway.

That said, this new musical, written by Kait Kerrigan with music composed by Jason Howland and Nathan Dylan's lyrics, make you feel very little, except when Howland's lush melodies reach their peak. Even then, the feelings that arise are more of an admiration for Howland's craftsmanship than the kind of emotion that returns in the embrace of the story.

Although it is a massive spectacle at Broadway TheaterMarc Brunis production, seen for the first time in New Jersey Paper mill housedoesn't really convey the sense of decadence of the flapper era that created the Gatsbyesque adjective. It's not a particularly sensual sight; no one seems to be throbbing with sexual desire, despite the huge bed rolling onto the stage at one point. (Just like an automobile).

Why this strange deletion? The decision was made here to turn everything into dialogue and avoid the famous narrative voice of Nick Carraway (Noah J. Ricketts). This has the effect of making you wonder what Nick is doing in the series, given his peripheral relationship to the central Jay Gatsby story (Jeremy Jordan), Gatsby's pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Eva Noblezada) and the impact of this quest on Tom Buchanan (John Zdrojeski), Myrtle Wilson (Sara Chase), Jordan Baker (Samantha Pauly) and George Wilson (Paul Whitty).

Ricketts plays Nick as a bland, observant guy, not so different from Cliff in Cabaret, which makes sense, but not so much when he's deprived of his ability to share his thoughts about what he sees and his experiences. Without it, things still happen, but little in this show helps the audience place it in a new context.

There is, of course, plenty of plot to go through, and Gatsby covers the familiar ground quite well.

Howland is one of America's most gifted young composers, always waiting for the right material to fully break out. He wrote lovely ballads for Jordan, whose voice soars from the back of the giant theater, and for Noblezada, who is attractive but still needs more definition to fill the role of Daisy.

Another problem with the book and the production is that it tends to treat everything on the same temporal level. Time does not slow down before the climatic accident and, even if it is surprising, it also borders on the unintentional comic.

Dominique Kelley created a useful party dance, but the show, in my opinion, is under-choreographed. These are talented performers who could do much more than what is primarily social dancing, not so different from the Gatsby-themed shebang.

Jay and Daisy's passion never changes. Jordan mostly just plants and sings off his face, which is great as far as it goes, but the show's lack of flow is a big problem.

Audiences don't really need Nick or anyone else to hold their hand through “Gatsby,” but given the familiarity of this territory, we're hungry for a distinctive point of view. Beyond the exploitation of this supposedly attractive title, we never clearly know what this story really means.