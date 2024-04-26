Credibility crisis in Bollywood as trade calls out harmful industry practices; from the purchase of a product to an offer to the selection of paid influencers | Bollywood News

Days after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan hit the big screen, a producer took to his Twitter and mocked paid tweets which he claimed were being pushed to promote Bollywood Eid releases. He joked that these were what the industry called “samosa reviewers” ​​— paid business influencers who charge per tweet, often tasked with building a narrative on social media. “It’s an open secret and it’s really quite embarrassing. Why would you do it? We all know it’s a sham,” he said. A few days later, his own film was advertised on X. It was through the same influencers.

In 2024, the Hindi film industry finds itself facing multiple obstacles, most of them self-inflicted, some beyond its control. But it is a sonic crisis that rings in the ears of all those even remotely associated with Bollywood which has just delivered an average first quarter and started its second quarter on a shocking note with the two Eid releases bombarding significant healthcare losses to the tune of Rs 250 cr.

Several trade analysts and exhibitors with whom Indianexpress.com spoke about the need for the industry not only to control star prices, which continue to inflate – the biggest threat, according to them – but also to put in place of cleanup that she has encouraged for so long: viewers offering “nuisance” ticket deals for a one-time purchase, pushing paid reviews for promotions, and acting cowardly in emergencies.

The BOGO effect

Since 2023, the Hindi film industry has started to pay attention to a new trend: buy-one-for-one (BOGO) ticket offerings. It was implemented on a large scale for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which had BOGO throughout its opening weekend. The offer was later replicated for several other mid-sized films of 2023, including The Vaccine War, Dream Girl 2, Ghoomer, Mission Raniganj, Dono, and continued even in 2024 with Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor's Merry Christmas -Kriti Sanon with Teri. Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya.

Even Crew, headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, had the offering on certain days. Do Aur Do Pyaar by Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi had BOGO from day one. While producers have rolled out their offerings to all manner of films, large and small in scale, the result has been mixed.



Bad Miyan hurt Miyan.

Simply put, the economic aspect of BOGO means that a viewer will pay for one ticket, while the cost of the other ticket will be borne by the producer. This practice then poses a huge question mark on a film's total collection, as part of it depended on the production investing its own money.

This is why, said trade analyst Komal Nahta, the collections of a film like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which grossed Rs 80 cr, will be looked at differently as it came with a BOGO offer. The film was backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which also produced Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

“He (the producer) takes money from one pocket and puts it in another. PVRs and INOXs are very happy with this unhealthy trend, because they are guaranteed to receive all of the revenue even if the films are bad. They don’t care if the audience pays them or if the producers themselves pay them,” Nahta said.

Veteran distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal said BOGO is a “harmful” trend picked up by the industry because, contrary to what producers think, audiences are more reluctant to watch films in cinemas.

“I've met so many people who casually say to me, 'Oh, that movie that came out on Friday?' If there are no good collections before Sunday, there will be a BOGO offer by Monday anyway. That’s when my family and I will be comfortable watching it. Why this rush? The offers, the projects have made people more reluctant to withdraw. This is why films don't open well.

“Now, if there are three films released on the same day, and if one opts for this pattern, the other two are obliged to follow it and implement it. This still does not guarantee the numbers! Why aisa kahan hota tha? You do this because you make bad films,” said Rajasthan-based Bansal.

Nahta said that the idea of ​​attracting the public by offering a free ticket is the “last chance” which should perhaps be introduced during the fourth week, never from the first weekend itself. Previously, films like Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan launched BOGO when they both achieved major milestones after their fourth week. Even Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 had BOGO during the Raksha Bandhan holidays.

To the brother, to the sister

To the enemy, to the friend

And of course, my love

Tomorrow the young man will appear! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami

This means the whole family.

One for all with a free ticket!!! Toh kal se Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar Just Buy 1 Ticket and Get the pic.twitter.com/Qr9gI4ihcO Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

“You are messing up the industry standards, causing it even more harm at the expense of your own film,” Nahta said. “You want to make a profit but you don’t think of a greater interest. I know it's easier said than done, everyone wants to make money, but not at the cost of disrupting norms. It’s almost like literally drawing the audience in by saying, “So come to the cinemaI know it's not a good movie, but come on.'

Nahta said that the introduction of BOGO from the first weekend is a sign that the creators have accepted defeat. “SO Who are you giving an ego massage to?? If the offer is for a bad movie, when it's made at the beginning, people might be lured in at first. But this offer didn't help Maidaan at all, not one percent. We have already reached this stage. This is an accelerated position, because once or twice it might work, but then people start saying, “Hey, it's a stupid movie, that's why it's offered.“This is an extremely unhealthy trend,” Nahta said.

Himesh Mankad, an analyst at Tade, said that if producers are so keen to offer an incentive, BOGO is not the right approach as the cost of this free ticket is borne by the producer. “So basically it's the producer sponsoring someone's post, it's a stupid move, a short-term ploy to attract the audience. No gadget has a long-term lifespan and that too would eventually come to an end.

He argued that a better alternative is to go for 'flat pricing', i.e. placing tickets at Rs 150 for morning shows, Rs 200 for mid-sized films, etc. “They will help more than BOGO, because with the flat rate price, producers don't have to spend money out of pocket, and it's lucrative. Once people know that tickets are cheaper, it helps,” Mankad added.

The Economy of “Samosa Reviews”

If there's anything that unites all fandoms on social media, it's their collective criticism of what has become their favorite punching bag: paid, commercial influencers, who will charge money to hype on one film and, in some cases, will harm another. The packages are different and are available in all sizes to fit every pocket.

Industry sources shared with Indianexpress.com who have paid Twitter critics charge between Rs 15,000 and Rs 60,000 per tweet, depending on the users. This is the standard amount for a post, but if a creator plans to rope in the said influencer for their full-fledged campaign for a film, the fee goes beyond Rs 2 lakhs. The services include multiple pre-release tweets, a favorable review, constant box office updates meant only to promote the film on social media, even if the ground reality paints a different, drier and sadder picture.

The distributor explained that paid tweets are pushed in advance to create hype and in some cases even full reviews are posted on Twitter. “This is all done to manipulate the public. But the spectators are king, they just know a successful film, a bad film, a good film or a bad film. Who are you to decide that? Every time money comes out of our pocket, we find out what kind of picture it is. he added.

A producer shared with Indianexpress.com that the entire industry 'laughs' when the 'samosa' guys post a tweet. “We know who paid, we know it’s all fake, but it’s all out there. This is a desperate tactic; I don't know if this can stop anytime soon. But it’s an open secret and creators are willing to go the extra mile to get what they want, even if it means paying for distribution on Twitter,” the producer said.

An industry insider says paid tweets from movie influencers don't help a film at all, in fact causing more “damage.” The source explained: “People who do their jobs honestly, if their opinions are the same as those of the 'samosa critics', people will even start to question their credibility. The audience doesn't care, they watch what they want. Brahmastra was slammed by major critics, but it still did business of Rs 240 cr. Your trailer, music is the key to success or failure.

If it's also proven repeatedly that not everything paid for boosts a project, then why do creators often find themselves paying exorbitant amounts of money on their marketing spend for something that's now being mocked?

“The industry is paying this ecosystem for insecurity,” the source explained. “No one wants to read bad things about them. For some, it is also an extortion racket. They write negatively on Twitter and then quote Rs 1-2 lakhs for 'positive' tweets, with which the creators then strike a deal. It's about making money from your insecurity.

“If this stops, the industry will create something else. As in the last five years, they also created influencers to promote their films, and now they are paying influencers to dance with them. Imagine a big star paying an influencer to do a reel with him? They will find innovative ways to ruin their own reputation. This will not stop,” the source added.