Hollywood PAL Welcomes Car Enthusiasts to Car Show and Block Party





The Hollywood Police Activities League will host its third annual car show and block party on Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The boulevard will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of car culture and community camaraderie. The showcase features celebrity vehicles, including fan favorites such as Bumblebee from Transformers, Paul Walker's iconic Toyota Supra from Fast & Furious and the legendary DeLorean from Back to the Future, as well as the Miami Vice Ferrari, the Jeep Jurassic Park and the vehicle that will please everyone. ETMobile. Also get up close and personal with the new Tesla Cyber ​​Truck. Radio personality Tom Shotgun Kelly returns to the stage as emcee. The judging panel includes Discovery Channels Million Dollar Wheels star RD Whittington, expert low rider Smiley and social media car enthusiast Jojo Lua. @SoCal members MustangHeaven and @PegasusLA will bring over 30 Mustangs and 50 low riders to the event. Family entertainment includes live performances from HPAL's unofficial band, The Picks, DJ Monalisa and DJ Luis spinning music on the Boulevard. Get creative at the Arts Bridging the Gap arts and crafts booth and have fun at Galpin Motors Paint-a-Truck, where kids can leave their mark on a Ford F-150. The LAFD will demonstrate its emergency skills, including a car cutting show. Toast the community at Social Hollywood or at the Beer Gardens on the Boulevard, featuring beers from Red Engine Brewing Co. and Boomtown Brewery. HPAL's Girl Scout troop will sell agua murals and cookies to fund programs. Sponsors include Peregrine Technologies, Toyota of Hollywood, The W Hollywood, Amoeba Hollywood, Funko, Galpin Motors, Hollywood Pantages and Hollywood Partnership. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th Ward, helped with logistics. Proceeds will support Hollywood Police Activities League programs. For more information, visit hollywoodpal.org/carshow.

