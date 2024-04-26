Lucas Black prioritizes God and his family over his Hollywood career

When actor Lucas Black chose to end his role on “NCIS: New Orleans” in 2019, it was to prioritize his family. A decision five years later, which he has never regretted.

“I chose to walk away from NCIS New Orleans because the show was long and horrible,” the 41-year-old father of three told The Christian Post.

“I was only able to sacrifice this time away from my family for a short time before I knew it was going to be a problem. So my wife and I talked about it and we had a plan to do it. There was a time I I had to walk away because enough was enough.”

Receive our latest news for FREE Subscribe to receive daily/weekly emails with the best stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

“As men, husbands and fathers, it is innate in us to want to provide and protect, and sometimes this can get in the way of the relationships that matter most to us. If we are too focused on our career , Usually our relationships with our wife, spouse or children will suffer. I have thought about it in my life. There must be a healthy margin in your life.

According to the Alabama native, he sees elements of his own story in that of David Smallbone, father of brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone of the Grammy Award-winning Christian group For King and Country, and Rebecca, better known as singer-songwriter Rebecca St. James.

Smallbone's story is told in the upcoming film “Unsung Hero”, which documents how David Smallbone, after his business in his home country of Australia fails, moves his wife and six children, one of whom, heading to Nashville, Tennessee, in hopes of a better future.

However, the American dream does not initially materialize, and David struggles to care for his large family as finances dwindle and work opportunities continually fail. It was through prayer, coming together as a family, and relying on the support of their local community that the Smallbone family eventually found success in the Christian music industry.

Black, best known for his starring roles in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise and for his role in “Friday Night Lights,” plays Jed Albright in “Unsung Hero,” a member of the local church who welcomes the Smallbone family into his home in Nashville. with his wife, Kay (Candace Cameron Bure).

Directed by Joel Smallbone and Richard Ramsey, the cast of “Unsung Hero” Also features Joel Smallbone as her father, Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Lady A's Hillary Scott and “Nashville” star Jonathan Jackson.

“This is a story that Americans are hungry for. We need more wholesome content like this,” Black said. “It's a story about family and faith. The Smallbone family, when they came here, faced adversity. They had to stay together as a family to make ends meet, and they did an act of faith in doing so. They know that the most important relationships in their lives are, first and foremost, with their Heavenly Father, but also with their family. This is something worth saying; all mothers. I am honored to be a part of it.

Although it is a religious film, “Unsung Hero” honestly depicts the struggles of David Smallbone and how the support and resilience of his wife, Helen, kept the family together despite the challenges. It's the true account of their experience, both good and bad, Black said, that makes the film so impactful.

“It's a real-life thing. He's fighting, getting in his own way and not being the leader he should be. His wife is always there by his side, supporting him through it all. He “There's a moment where he loses his mind, but then he reconciles with his family, apologizes and receives forgiveness with open arms. It's a beautiful thing, and it's something we can all relate to.” , he shared.

With its emphasis on traditional family values, Black said “Unsung Hero” offers audiences a chance to reconnect with moral standards that may seem countercultural in today's climate.

“It's not always easy to stick it out with your spouse, but it's worth it. There's a temptation to prioritize your own happiness, but this film shows the beauty of pushing through difficult times and “come out stronger on the other side,” he said. said.

With decades of experience and big-budget films under his belt, Black's standards for choosing projects have changed since he left the high-pressure Hollywood scene. As a family man and a Christian, he told CP he looks for stories that align with his values.

“I look for stories that uplift, encourage and promote Christian values. They should point people to God and emphasize the importance of family. That's why I love Kingdom Story Company, they produce quality and wholesome content , and we need more than that.”

Despite the success of religious films like “Jesus Revolution,” “Ordinary Angels” and “Sound of Freedom,” Black wonders if Hollywood will accept this shift toward family-friendly content.

“I think they see the demand, but they still want to promote a deliberate agenda. I hope they change, but I'm not sure if they really care about the dollar as much as their agendas,” did he declare.

“For us who watch these films. I want you to be aware of that,” he added. “As difficult as it is, we may have to choose to shut down the channel or not watch a certain movie because of certain programs they are trying to promote. But I think if [these projects] failed and they start losing a lot of money, there might be a change, but I don't know. »

Expressing one's beliefs in the public eye has not always been easy. He has been criticized for his conservative views, but Black said the encouragement he receives from fellow believers outweighs any negative reactions.

“I pray for what God wants me to do,” he said. “He spoke to me to encourage the Body of Christ. There is more positive that comes from being bold in my faith than we can ever really imagine. But most of it comes from people who are in the body of Christ and believers who tell me how grateful they are that I stand up for what I believe in, that I stand up for the Gospel, and that I am resilient.

“I want to point people to Christ and hopefully make an impact to win lost souls,” he said. “But to those who are already believers, I want to encourage them to stay strong in their faith, to be bold and to build up the Church.”