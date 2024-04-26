Emily Blunt Slams Algorithms That Make Hollywood Decisions





Emily Blunt seems vehemently opposed to algorithms making decisions in Hollywood. Ahead of the release of her summer film “The Fall Guy,” the Oscar nominee joined co-star Ryan Gosling to a cover of Vanity Fair Italy in which she expressed her frustration with decision-making based on algorithms. Blunt pointed to Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” as the kind of bet that an algorithm or data analysis practices would probably advise against making, given that it's an R-rated biopic and a duration of three hours with no action scenes. “Some new things frustrate me: algorithms, for example,” Blunt said. “I hate that fucking word, excuse the swearing!” How can it be associated with art and content? How can we let Him determine what will succeed and what will not? “Let me explain with an example,” she continued. “I was in a three-hour film about a physicist, which had such an impact – the algorithms probably wouldn't have understood it. I hope that “Oppenheimer” and similar projects will not be considered anomalies and that we will stop translating creative experience into diagrams. Gosling then stepped in and said, “You can’t beat an algorithm at its job. And this, paradoxically, forces me to be more human, to choose “handmade” projects like “The Fall Guy”, which are based on personal experiences, our imprints and our stories, which we have integrated into the characters. Blunt could certainly be right with “Oppenheimer,” which grossed more than $960 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing biographical drama in history. Even with Christopher Nolan behind the camera, very few people in the industry expected such success for an ultra-dense biographical drama. “I just made a three-hour movie about Robert Oppenheimer, rated R and half black and white – and it made a billion dollars. Of course, I think the films are doing very well,” Nolan told Empire magazine earlier this year on the success of his film. “The crazy thing is, it’s literally the most successful movie I’ve ever made. I've been doing this for 20 years and in the UK it's my highest grossing film. So I'm happy with the state of the film industry, based on my own experience. But also by seeing other films come out, by seeing the public come back. “The audience's desire to be surprised, to see something new, to see something they didn't know they wanted, that has always been the most powerful force in cinema,” Nolan added. “So it was wonderful to see that this year.” Most recently, “A Knight's Tale” director Brian Helgeland says Reverse that it was an algorithm that probably killed any chance of making a sequel to his 2001 medieval action comedy. A sequel idea that would have centered on Heath Ledger's character's daughter was pitched to Sony, which was apparently interested in integrating Netflix. “I pitched it to Sony because they own the rights, and it seemed like they were interested in doing it with Netflix, releasing it as a Netflix movie,” Helgeland said. “It is my understanding that Netflix tested this sequel idea through its algorithms, which indicated that it would not succeed. 'A Knight's Tale' seems to become more and more popular with each passing year; it is strangest thing. Read Blunt and Gosling full interview with Vanity Fair Italy here. The duo's new film, “The Fall Guy,” opens in U.S. theaters on May 3 from Universal Pictures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/news/emily-blunt-slams-algorithms-hollywood-decisions-1235980876/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos