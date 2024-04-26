Entertainment
Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq reveals why he refused Bollywood film with Katrina Kaif | Bollywood
Abrar ul Haq, popular Pakistani singer, has narrated how he turned down a big offer from India. He was the guest of the last episode from the Hafiz Ahmed podcast. Abrar ul was asked about the possibility of receiving offers from Bollywood; he then revealed why he turned down a film with actress Katrina Kaif. Read also | Pakistanis are furious as Abrar ul Haq claims Karan Johar 'copied' his song in JugJugg Jeeyo: 'Khud ke gaane laao'
Friends weren't happy that Abrar said no to Katrina's film
He said in Urdu, “Yes, I have received film offers [from India]. I also received an offer for an album. But I didn't understand their contract… “You can't talk, you can't talk about Kashmir, etc.” I thought that a country that believes in freedom of speech should not say such things. So I didn’t do them.”
Without mentioning the name of the film or the date it was offered to him, Abrar ul added, “There is a company called Eros; they offered a film. The actress was Katrina Kaif. My friends pursued me saying: 'If you do it' I don't want to do it, at least let's leave! [In India] they called me enthusiastically and even said: “No one ever refused us, but you did.” No one ever told us they didn't want to make our films. We thought you'd come running.'”
More about Abrar ul Haq
The Pakistani singer made news in 2022, when he said that he was taking legal action against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing his song for the film JugJugg Jeeyo. The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer presented a revamped version of the song, The Punjaabban.
The Punjaabban first appeared briefly in the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo and prompted Abrar ul to tweet that he did not sell his song to anyone and would go to court against the makers of the film. In response, T-Series said it had “legally acquired” the rights to the song and that it is also available on the Lollywood Classics YouTube channel.
