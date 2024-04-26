Can Zendaya go from heartthrob to Hollywood heavyweight? | Zendaya

AStar, model and producer Zendaya Coleman, known worldwide by her last name, has never been short of attention, but it feels like the 27-year-old has arrived at a breakthrough moment. With the arrival at the cinema of the tennis romance Challengers, in which she is the protagonist, the science fiction blockbuster Dune: Part Two continues to seduce the public and is simultaneously on the cover of two separate editions of Vogue magazine. British and the American Zendaya seems to have reached a new level.

Her career thus far has specialized in an impressive number of attention-grabbing moments, including appearing in a Spectacularly Bizarre Metallic Silver Robot Costume at the premiere of Dune: Part 2 earlier this year, and the Challengers trailer released in June 2023, with its sexually suggestive premise of a three-way love story.

The Challengers, however, represent something of a high-stakes career recalibration; Starring Josh OConnor and Mike Faist and directed by Italian auteur Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya uses it to transition into mature, dramatic roles without abandoning the teen and preteen audience that makes up most of her fan base.

She seems as aware of this as anyone else, tell Variety: I've been playing 16-year-olds since I was 16. So it was nice to play a character who was no longer a kid. Ultimately, it was the right time for a character like this.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photography: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Like many of her peers, much of Zendaya's influence comes from activities away from the gaze of the film audience, demonstrating business and public relations acumen from her early days. After cutting her teeth in the entertainment industry as a child model and backup dancer, she first gained notice in Disney Channel sitcoms and occasional record releases, including the moderately successful Watch Me with sitcom co-star Bella Thorne. She was transformed into a Barbie doll while he was still a teenagerand I started his own clothing brand Daya a few months laterbefore becoming a fashion brand ambassador Tommy Hilfiger, Launched And Valentino in her early twenties, all of this undoubtedly capitalizes on her significant social media presence, where her 184 million Instagram followers place her in the world top 30, tied with Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Kourtney Kardashian. All this makes her political interventions important: the child of parents of Nigerian and German-Scottish ancestry, she spoke out on Black Lives Matter protests and race issues in the film industryand joined Michelle Obama's voter registration campaign in 2020.

However, taking action is the daily work. After playing a small but crucial role in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, the first of the Holland-led reboot, his real breakthrough came on the small screen in the HBO series Euphoria, created in 2019. Thanks to his positioning about hot topics such as drug use, gender identity and sexuality, the series has garnered considerable success and a string of high-profile acting awards for Zendaya, including two Emmys and a Golden World. Then came her second Spider-Man film, No Way Home, for which she was promoted to the role of Peter Parker's girlfriend, and whose frenzied reception undoubtedly gained momentum thanks to rumors. confirmed since of an off-screen relationship between her and Holland.

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Jack OConnor in Challengers. Photo: Photos by Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Film critic Anna Smith, host of the Girls on Film podcast, says its connection with young audiences has been at the heart of its appeal. She starred in successful series and films that viewers connected with, and they may have been at a key stage in their development while watching them, this can leave a very significant psychological impact, the movie stars of our tweens and teens can stay with us forever.

After Spider-Man, Zendaya proved her blockbuster abilities with the two Dune films, and after her success in Euphoria, she felt able to move into more character-driven filmmaking. The lockdown project Malcolm & Marie, written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, gave her a major role opposite John David Washington, and she followed that up for Challengers with Guadagnino on board as director. With Guadagnino's previous record transforming Hollywood teen idol Timothe Chalamet into a serious dramatic actor through the gay romance Call Me By Your Name and the cannibalistic romance Bones and All, stepping into brackets with the Italian auteur seemed like a very smart decision. Unfortunately, the rigors of lockdown hampered the rollout of Challengers, and the film was pulled from the highly prestigious Venice Film Festival opening gala after it became clear that a press tour was not possible , meaning its theatrical release was delayed and awards season momentum stalled. It remains to be seen whether he can regain that momentum for the 2025 Oscars.

While Smith doesn't proclaim himself to be Challenger's biggest admirer, I didn't feel like the storyline did him or any of the characters justice; it does suggest that Zendaya has the means to maintain her position in the world. industry. I think she's smart and talented enough to continue to progress, although I'd like to see her in projects that show off her talent more than this one. She has also proven herself to be a smart businesswoman who clearly wants to stay in the industry for a long time.