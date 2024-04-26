The Pop-Tart, Nike and Cheetos movies show Hollywood's basket of ideas is empty

Hollywood has finally reached the bottom of the intellectual property barrel. Movie studios have already exploited the imaginary worlds of novels, comic books, television shows, plays and video games to the fullest. Now comes a more desperate step toward more topics that audiences will find comforting and familiar: dramatizing the origin stories of everyday consumer products.

Next week sees the release on Netflix of Unfrosted, which tells a fantastical story about the invention of Pop-Tarts, those toaster pastries with psychedelic frosting, negligible nutrition, and a million burnt mouths. It joins the ranks of recent films about things ranging from Nike Air Jordans to Beanie Babies plush toys to puzzle games.Tetris and Flamin Hot Cheetos, the latter telling the story not of a snack, but of a specific flavor. Above them is the pristine plastic of Greta Gerwigs. barbie, last summer's billion-dollar sensation that inspired doll maker Mattel to branch out into producing 14 more toy films. At this point, you could conceivably spend an afternoon shopping and only buy products related to major films.

For better or worse, these films attracted some real filmmaking talent. Unfrosted brings the feature film debut and rare return to acting of Jerry Seinfeld, who leads an incredibly star-studded cast that includes Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, and Hugh Grant, to name a few. Nike MovieAir(2023) was supported by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jason Bateman. The cap bubble(2023) had Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook.

Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis in plush comedy The Beanie Bubble

What drives these stars to appear in mostly feature-length commercials? Pay is surely the main motivation, but their talents tend to make these films fun. Airwritten by Alex Convery and directed by Ben Affleck, brings verve and grandiloquence to the story of Nike's 1984 deal with Michael Jordan while Tetris, with Noah Pink writing and Jon S Baird directing, is made compelling by downplaying the creation of the game and instead focusing on the struggle to license its distribution rights beyond the Iron Curtain. Both films are also brimming with simple 1980s nostalgia, replete with power chords, sinister tracksuits, and period touchstones of Star Trekhas ghost hunters.

Although they claim to tell human stories about invention and business acumen, the products are actually the stars of the show, often presented with religious reverence and pumped-up musical cues. The filmmakers argue that we live in a world transformed by products and that telling their stories is also a way of telling our own stories.

Air explores the marketing innovation of imbuing a product with a celebrity's personality, its actors repeating the potential proverb: A shoe is still just a shoe until someone steps in it. And the film traces an important societal shift: how products went from simple objects to symbols onto which people projected their identities, desires and aspirations. That was just the beginning: today, brands talk like people on social media and people act like brands to become influencers.

Jesse Garcia as Richard Montaez, the Frito-Lay janitor who created Spicy Cheetos, in Flamin Hot

What's disappointing is how completely uncritical these films are of the companies behind the products, even when those companies weren't involved in the production of the film. The fundamental message of Air, Tetris And Flamin Hot is that if you take risks and innovate in business, capitalism will reward you. There is not even a passing reference to victims of unethical business practices; suicide changes in Cheetos factories or Nike's historical associations with sweatshop labor. The closest Air Jason Bateman briefly reflects on how 80% of Nike shoes are made in East Asia, before shrugging his shoulders and saying: I know I should be ambivalent about this, but I'm not. In this sense, Matt Johnsons Blackberry(2023) is an outlier not only because of its superior script and performances, but also because it tells a story that ultimately ends in catastrophic failure and feels all the more authentic.

Eva Longoria Flamin Hot follows a Mexican-American janitor who invents a billion-dollar snack brand. It is presented as a parable of Latino representation in American business. But when his protagonist says to the boss of the company: I am here with my people…they're looking for themselves on these shelves, the films' conflation of a marginalized group's desire for representation and their desire to be commercialized by a corporation reveals more about his politics than any of his bombastic speeches. It's also hard to take Flamin HotIt's a seriously inspiring story when the true story it's based on was debunked by a Los Angeles Times investigation in 2021.

Ben Affleck plays Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike in Air

This isn't the only film to push poetic license to the breaking point. Tetris doggedly attempts to connect the fight for game distribution rights to the fall of the Soviet Union (its working title wasFalling blocks). Unfrostedinspired by one of Seinfeld's stand-up routines, is pure fantasy with no pretense of realism, although you might have guessed it from the first line of the trailer: I think we split the breakfast atom.

Many more such films are to come: Margot Robbie capitalizes on the $1.5 billion success of barbie producing a Monopoly movie, while JJ Abrams is attached to a film based on Hot Wheels toy cars (he promises it will be moving, grounded and realistic). It's possible that this consumer product trend is just another waypoint in Hollywood's eternal hunt for intellectual property, and it will continue soon enough. Or, it could simply be the case, as Jerry Seinfeld said during the press session for Unfrostedthat the cinema business is over.

