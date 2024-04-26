Best Bollywood Social Dramas to Watch





Watch these movies What is the story Bollywood has always served as a think tank for Indian society, often tackling pressing social issues with gripping storylines.



This article highlights five pioneering Bollywood social dramas that transcended mere entertainment to initiate conversations and encourage introspection about societal norms.



These films have helped to spark dialogue and encourage viewers to think about the realities of the society in which they live. “Mother India” Mother India (1957) reveals an epic tale, directed by Mehboob Khan, chronicling the tribulations of a rural Indian woman plunged into poverty and crushing debt.



Nargis' famous depiction of Radha stands as a timeless allegory, embodying the spirit of post-independence India.



Her character embodies strength and unwavering moral integrity, as she resiliently faces and overcomes the adversities placed upon her. 'Aarakshan' Aarakshan (2011), a film by Prakash Jha, addresses the controversial issue of caste-based reservations in the Indian education system.



With Amitabh Bachchan at the helm, this captivating story invites viewers to confront the ethical and social implications of affirmative action.



Through its nuanced storytelling, the film sparks a debate on equality and privilege in academia, reflecting on its influence on Indian society. 'Pink' Pink (2016) is a gripping courtroom drama that addresses issues of consent and women's rights in India.



Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, it features Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer who defends three women involved in an attempted murder case.



The film helped spark widespread discussions about gender bias and the intricacies of legal justice. 'PK' PK (2014) stands out as a Bollywood film directed by Rajkumar Hirani that boldly satirizes the religious superstitions and dogmas of Indian society.



Aamir Khan portrays a questing extraterrestrial being, whose innocent inquiries into human faith reveal the irrationality of blind worship and meaningless rituals.



His lost remote control serves as a powerful metaphor for the critical examination of unquestioned beliefs. “Kapoor and Sons” Kapoor & Sons (2016), a film by Shakun Batra, explores the intricacies of family conflict, the challenges of accepting homosexuality, and the weight of societal expectations.



The story takes place within a family that seems outwardly ideal but is riddled with personal turmoil and hidden struggles.



This drama questions and challenges conventional stereotypes of family dynamics in a modern context.

