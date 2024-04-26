“I believe it will happen”





Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: Katrina Kaif) New Delhi: Katrina Kaif needs no introduction. From keeping us glued to the screens with her acting skills to red carpet appearances, the actress does it all and how. Recently, Katrina opened up about the time she received an offer from the West. The actress, in an interview with Variety, said she had to decline the offer due to unfavorable circumstances. Katrina added: “I believe it's going to happen, and I think it's going to be a whole new page in my book, so to speak, and really exciting. Apart from her acting prowess, Katrina Kaif is also one of the best dancers in the industry. In the same interview, she opened up about how dance played a crucial role in her career. Katrina expressed, “Dance is one thing, but I feel like Kathak is about expression. It's about a feeling, it's about expressing yourself through music. And for me that was my basis for cinema. It was about understanding the emotion and the language of cinema.” “I was almost silent, a little shy, very naive, I wasn't sure of my identity in terms of my voice, my expression as a girl, as a woman. I was very young. So, I think that ( dance) really helped me find my voice, added Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif last appeared in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film is based on the French novel The Goods Elevator (Bird in a cage). Speaking about the novel, Katrina said: I was in love with the book. I was just like, Wow,' I mean, that was everything you wanted in that space. It was tender, poetic, there was this very mysterious Hitchcockian side. There was drama, mystery, murder, all in the most unique and new ways. Talk about Merry Christmas Sriram Raghavan director Katrina Kaif added, “There is a certain rawness and realism to the characters in his films when you watch them on screen, they are very flawed, they are very flawed, but there is them a tangible and human quality. they seem very real, like I've seen this person or know this person. He has a certain grip on having something that relates to what he's portraying on screen, even though sometimes the situations are so far-fetched, but yet the characters are so far-fetched in such a way that you feel that we can understand what they are going through and identify with their emotions. . Besides Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas also featured Sanjay Kapoor.

