Cantopop Star, Actor and Doting Husband Ekin Cheng Rises to Fame
It wasn't long before he started starring in TVB television series, and he rose to fame with Instinct (1994), which would go on to become one of TVB's biggest drama series of all time.
A moving hospital scene Instinct starring Cheng and his on-screen love interest, played by Adia Chan Chung-ling, is considered one of the most heartbreaking moments in Hong Kong television history.
In the scene, Cheng's character Bao Man-lung decides to marry Lam Jing-li (Chan) even though the latter is in a coma. Bao begs Lam to wake up, and she does so only to tell him not to cry on their wedding day before falling flat.
Until Heaven and Earth Fade, sung by Cheng during the show's end credits, served as background music for the scene. The song was among the top 10 songs of 1996 during TVB's Jade Solid Gold music awards presentation, and it remains a staple of Cantopop stars' set lists today.
Cheng's music is characterized by infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics and his distinctive voice, which exudes both vulnerability and strength. Songs like Days of Friendship and Courage have become anthems for a generation that has followed his career since his 1990 debut.
Cheng has starred in films in roles ranging from romantic leads to action heroes.
The film series, filmed over four years, is made up of seven films if we do not count the multiple spin-offs.
A hit film often breeds hit songs, and the film series has spawned at least eight chart-toppers, including Days of Friendship, which won the Top Ten Chinese Gold Songs Award, the oldest major award in Hong Kong in 1996.
He is known to be young at heart and always has a gaming device or comic book on hand. He has had electric skateboards confiscated from TVB studios and is known to sneak onto the sets of dramas set in ancient China.
If we can't entertain ourselves, how can we be artists? Cheng once said in an interview.
Despite his professional success, Cheng's personal life has not been without challenges. His relationship with actress Maggie Shiu Mei-kei, which began in the early 1990s, was marred by rumors and public curiosity.
The fact that Shiu is two years older than Cheng doesn't really make headlines in 2024, but since Shiu often played mature characters, the couple was considered to have some age gap.
Although the couple was not often seen in public, Cheng was very candid when asked about his relationship with Shiu. He reportedly said she looked more beautiful without makeup and that he would take care of her for the rest of her life.
In this regard, Cheng cited the influence of his parents. My parents were each other's first love and they are still together today. So it was completely normal for me to think that love happens all at once. Unfortunately, everyone goes through different things in life, he told an interviewer.
However, in 1999, almost a decade into their relationship, Cheng was spotted in Japan cuddling up to fellow Cantopop star Gigi Leung Wing-kei. The couple's tumultuous relationship was closely followed by the media, adding to Cheng's reputation as a tabloid magnet.
Both their careers took a hit: a week after the news broke, Leung was named the most hated Cantopop star in a poll. Cheng came second. Despite public criticism, the couple stayed together for seven years before splitting in 2006.
The same year, Cheng met actress Yoyo Mung Ka-wai. They married in 2013, heralding a new chapter of happiness and stability for Cheng.
The couple is said to have bonded over their love of video games. Yoyo is more obsessed than me. When she gets addicted to a game, she is more dedicated than me, Cheng revealed.
Their marriage has remained low-key over the years, perhaps a testament to Cheng's growth and maturity. It's about realizing we have common goals and it's about meeting each other halfway, Cheng said of the relationship.
The Cantopop star revealed he was diagnosed with a learning disability late in life. Words have always been a challenge for me and I can't write anything under pressure. So when people ask me to sign someone's autograph when I wasn't expecting it, I can't write it under the pressure of the crowd around me. I can only say that I will do it next time.
Cheng's authenticity has long endeared him to audiences around the world, and he continues to captivate them. His latest world concert tour saw him perform in Hong Kong, Macau and Los Angeles in the United States.
