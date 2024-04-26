Matt Damon Moves to West Hollywood After Acquiring $8.6 Million Condo





Actor Matt Damon will be moving to West Hollywood after purchasing a fourth-floor condo for $8.6 million in the Townscape building at 8899 Beverly Boulevard. According to Flight reportDamon will be neighbors with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, who paid nearly $9 million for a unit on the fifth floor of the same building. The condo, tailored to out-of-state residents working in Los Angeles, offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms in approximately 2,900 square feet. Featuring walls of glass and north-facing views of the Hollywood Hills from most rooms, the residence was originally listed last summer for nearly $9 million. A notable feature is the 1,600 square foot private outdoor terrace, described as one of the largest spaces in the building. Additional amenities include a gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero, Miele and Gagganeau appliances, as well as a master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and views of the Hollywood Hills. 8899 Beverly is a collection of 40 tower residences and 8 Rosewood homes located in the heart of West Hollywood's Arts and Design District. It is one of the most walkable and lively neighborhoods in Los Angeles. On par with the world's most remarkable penthouses, these custom single-family estates are made entirely of steel and glass enclosures atop a 17-thick concrete floor plate, perched above the 8899 Beverly Tower with a view stunning 360 degree view. 8899 made headlines in 2022 when a penthouse was listed for $50,000,000 above West Hollywood, in a stunning 10,000 square foot home with incredible architecture and outdoor space with incredible 360-degree views. Setting aside the $50 million, the development also includes 15 first-floor affordable units, with rental fees capped at market rates. According to Robb Report, Damon's monthly HOA dues for the building, which offers a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, yoga studio, private auto stable, pool, spa, fireplaces, covered dining room and an on-site Italian restaurant, run almost $5,000. Previously, Damon and his wife owned a mansion in Pacific Palisades, which sold in 2021 for $18 million. They currently reside primarily in New York City, splitting their time between properties in Brooklyn Heights and Bedford Hills.

