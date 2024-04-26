



Zendaya scores big with 'Challengers,' while Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' is all heart 1 of 9 Wondering what to watch this weekend in UAE cinemas or on your OTT platforms? We've done the groundwork by putting together our top recommendations for the weekend. From Zendaya's phenomenal romantic drama, 'Challengers,' to Dev Patel's directorial debut, 'Monkey Man,' the choices are plenty…

Image credit: Supplied

2 of 9 Civil War (UAE cinemas): Alex Garland's dystopian thriller “Civil War” presents a chilling portrait of a divided America torn by conflict and skillfully capturing the horrors of war without delving into current politics. Set in a future where Texas and California ally against the federal government, the film follows three journalists Lee (Kirsten Dunst), Joel (Wagner Moura) and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson), and an aspiring war photographer, Jessie (Cailee Spaeny). on his way to cover a story on the president, navigating chaos. Garland's production immerses viewers in a war-torn landscape, mixing beauty and horror. The film's suspenseful narrative keeps the audience engaged, presenting the journalists as unsentimental heroes. Despite its cold portrait of the brutality of war, “Civil War” provokes reflection on the nature of conflict and the role of the media. With stunning visuals and intense sequences, it offers a thought-provoking exploration of a fractured society.

Image credit: IMDB

3 out of 9 Pavi Caretaker (UAE Cinemas): Disgraced Malayali actor and producer Dileep spearheads this Malayalam comedy. In this film directed by Vineeth Kumar, Dileep plays a guard responsible for the security of a building. His life is neither eventful nor exciting, but a new arrival in the building under his leadership radically changes that equation. Dileep seems to be back in the family entertainer making zone with this one. Expect a generous dose of humor, physical comedy and drama.

Image credit: IMDB

4 out of 9 Monkey Man (UAE cinemas): Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel makes a stunning directorial debut with his bloody revenge thriller Monkey Man and emerges as a formidable action hero. Set in the fictional town of Yatana, India, where opulence and depravity collide, the film delves into the depths of societal decadence, where the marginalized are treated as subhuman. Patel's character, known only as Kid or Bobby, navigates this seedy underworld with the agility of a predator, his every move echoing the legend of Hanuman, the monkey-faced character. As Kid fights his way through the ranks of an underground bare-knuckle fighting circuit, Patel masterfully weaves together themes of casteism and class division, reflecting the harsh realities of contemporary India. With each blow, Kid confronts not only his adversaries, but also the oppressive forces that seek to keep him and his ilk chained to the lowest rungs of society. Monkey Man is more than a revenge story; it’s a visceral exploration of humanity’s capacity for both cruelty and resilience, propelled by Patel’s electrifying performance and directorial vision.

Image credit: Supplied

5 out of 9 Challengers (UAE cinemas): If you're in the mood for a heartfelt, zany comedy with a healthy helping of drama set against the world of tennis, then director Luca Guadagnino's engaging film, Challengers, will score high. Actress Zendaya plays Tashi, a tennis superstar turned coach. Her husband, Art (played by Mike Faist), is struggling with a losing streak that threatens not only his career but also his marriage. Desperate to regain his confidence, Art reluctantly agrees to compete on the ATP Challenger Tour, where he meets his former best friend and Tashi's ex, Patrick, played with charismatic charm by O'Connor. As the tangle of their relationships unfolds, you'll experience a gripping narrative filled with flashbacks and flash-forwards, revealing the complexities of love, friendship and ambition. Challenger is not just about tennis; it is a story about life's victories and losses, its triumphs and its sorrows. With its sharp dialogue, compelling performances, and Guadagnino's unmistakable style, this film holds a candle to this one.

Image credit: IMDB

6 out of 9 Do Aur Do Pyaar (UAE cinemas): Marriage is a minefield and infidelity is trickier terrain, but accomplished actors Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi as well as Illeana DCruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy do a careful job to navigate these gray spaces. Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta makes an assured debut in cinema with this star-driven relationship drama. Balan and Gandhi play a married couple who are bored with their monotonous married life and carry out affairs with Ramamurthy and DCruz. Modern relationships and marriages are dissected with great honesty. It's a host of talented actors who make this captivating film work. The couples have incredible chemistry and spark. While some of the twists and turns near the end may seem a little over the top, you can put the focus on this highly entertaining film about four people in their 30s discovering love, loss, and much more.

Image credit: IMDB

7 out of 9 Aadujeevitham (UAE Cinemas): Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers a visceral portrait of Najeeb's harrowing journey from hope to despair in director Blessy's visually stunning and visceral survival drama Aadujeevitham. This Malayalam language feature captures the spirit of resilience amidst desolation. Najeeb and his friend Hakim (starrer KR Gokul) navigate the harsh realities of landing a soul-destroying job in the Middle East. Reduced to mere merchandise, they are plunged into a life of servitude, herded like cattle in the unforgiving desert landscape. Through haunting visuals and raw authenticity, “Aadujeevitham” serves as a powerful indictment against the pervasive culture of bondage and captivity. Prithviraj's portrayal of Najeeb's descent into isolation and despair is both gripping and heartbreaking, reminding viewers of the loss of humanity in the face of dehumanizing cruelty.

Image credit: IMDB

8 out of 9 Ruslaan (UAE Cinemas): Aayush Sharma is best known as Salman Khan's brother-in-law, but the actor refuses to be pigeonholed into that box. Enter this mildly entertaining Hindi spy thriller, where Aayush Sharma is seen in an action hero avatar. Be warned, this is your run-of-the-mill, classic action flick, but there's enough applause-worthy dialogue to keep you invested.

Image credit: IMDB

9 out of 9 Dil Dosti Dilemma (Amazon Prime Video): A precocious and anxious Indian teenager, who dreams of going to Canada, is sent to her grandmother's conservative house to anchor herself in life. Based on the 2016 book Asmaras Summer by Andaleeb Wajids, actress Anushka Sen plays the charming and witty title role. Devoid of violence and gore, this Hindi-language series is great if you want a coming-of-age series that just feels good.

Image credit: Supplied



