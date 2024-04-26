Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing; his father files a police report

Television actor Gurucharan Singh, widely known for his role as Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has gone missing. According to a new report in the Times of India, the actor was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai and went missing at the Delhi airport. His father has now filed a missing complaint. (Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Reacts to Verdict in Sexual Harassment Case; Says Asit Modi Owes Her 30 million) Gurucharan Singh was reported missing on Friday.

The report added that Gurucharan did not return home. His father, Hargit Singh, filed a missing complaint in Hindi, which read: My son Gurucharan Singh, aged 50, had left at 8:30 am on April 22 to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He has not reached Mumbai, nor has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we were looking for him but he is now missing.

Gurucharan rose to fame for playing Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah. He decided to leave the series a few years ago because he wanted to focus on his family, particularly due to his father's health problems.

The show gained media attention when actress Jennifer Mistry accused the show's producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment and an FIR was filed against him last year. Jennifer alleged that there were several incidents in which Asit attempted to flirt with her and “made sexual advances toward her.” Last month, the verdict in the case was finally returned in Jennifer's favor. Asit was ordered to settle her outstanding dues and also pay 5 lakh for her as compensation.

