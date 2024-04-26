Entertainment
Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and the real names of Hollywood stars
It's not news to any of us that celebrities sometimes choose to be known professionally by a different name. Oscar winner Emma Stone is the latest star to reveal she is very rarely known by her stage name when out with friends.
The Poor Things star is far from alone when it comes to celebrities who changed their names when they became famous. Some of the most popular actors in the world were born with completely different nicknames, leading to this change for a variety of reasons.
Here are some of the most famous Hollywood actors you know by a very different name to the one they're given when they go to the family Sunday roast. That's what celebrities eat when they're not on the red carpet, right?
Emma Pierre
Emma Stone is currently on the awards circuit again following her second Oscar win, this time promoting her Emmy-nominated show, The Curse, with co-star Nathan Fielder. During an interview with The Hollywood ReporterFielder pointed out that he always refers to Stone by her birth name, Emily, and that he finds it odd that people use her stage name.
Stone explained: “It's just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]. Then I freaked out a few years ago. For some reason I was like, “I can’t do this anymore.” Just call me Emily. Nathan calls me Em, which is easier.”
As for what we should call it in the future, Stone said “you can say anything.” But she said she wouldn't correct fans who called her Emily, saying she “wishes she was Emily”.
Reese Witherspoon
One of Hollywood's highest-paid actors and now a super-producer, for starters, Reese Witherspoon's stage name is actually made up entirely of last names. Reese is her mother's maiden name. So now you probably know enough information about it to access its online banking app.
Her full name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, but she legally changed its name many years ago, according to Vogue.
Brad Pitt
It's surprisingly common for people to choose to use their middle name rather than their first name, which is why many celebrities also do something similar. This is the case of one of Hollywood's most famous heroes, Brad Pitt.
The star was born William Bradley Pitt in Oklahoma, but chose to simplify his name when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. He also shortened Bradley in order to appear more modern. Even then, he seemed to know he was on his way to “cool guy” status.
Jamie Foxx
Comedy star and Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx has a more unconventional origin story for his stage name than most. He was born Eric Marlon Bishop, but chose to change his mind when he began performing stand-up after a girlfriend challenged him to go on stage in the 1980s.
Foxx noticed that female comedians were often called first, so he chose an androgynous first name and added his new last name in homage to pioneering black comedian Redd Foxx. When Foxx began performing in the 1990s, his new stage name stuck.
Lady Gaga
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is a wonderful name, but it's also a bit long to fit on an album cover. So when Lady Gaga was cultivating the identity that would propel her to superstardom, she looked to some of music's greatest heroes.
In Gaga's case, it was Queen. Her stage name comes from the British band's 1984 single Radio Ga Ga. She said music producer Rob Fusari called her Gaga when she came into the studio because she reminded him of the song.
In a 2010 interview with Flybe Magazineshe said: “I decided that I had been performing under my real name for so long that I wanted a new way to reinvent myself. So I said, what about Lady Gaga, because Gaga is a little crazy and Lady has such connotations.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman was born as Neta-Lee Hershlag in Jerusalem. When she made her film debut as a child in the hit thriller Lon: The Professional, she decided to use her paternal grandmother's maiden name professionally.
In fact, her parents were unsure whether she should play Lon due to the script's explicit sexual and violent elements. Luckily for all of us, they relented and Portman's incredible Hollywood career was born.
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix was born as Joaquin Rafael Bottom, but his entire family chose to abandon that name and chose to be known as Phoenix with its rebirth connotations, after leaving the religious worship of the Children of God.
Phoenix was also known as “Leaf” instead of Joaquin in his teens after spending a lot of time in nature and wanting a nature-themed name like his siblings River, stars of Stand By Me and Rain.
Whoopi Goldberg
Rather than simply choosing a middle name for professional reasons, Whoopi Goldberg chose to get inventive with her own acting moniker. She was born Caryn Elaine Johnson, but chose to be called Whoopi. She says her name comes from the fact that she wouldn't close the door when she was gassy, which is why she got the name “whoopee cushion.” His words, not ours.
She has been less clear about the origins of her stage name, but said in a 2011 interview with The Jewish Chronicle: “My mother didn't call me Whoopi, but Goldberg is my name, it's part of my family, part of my heritage. Just like being Black.”
Jason Sudeikis
Another star known by his middle name is Jason Sudeikis, who recently charmed audiences as the title character in Ted Lasso. The actor was named Daniel Jason Sudeikis when he was born in Virginia, but began going by the name Jason even within his own family.
Sudeikis said Today that the fact that he had his father's name was causing problems in the house. He said: “My mum decided to call me Jason so we knew who she was shouting at.”
Tina Fey
Tina Fey didn't choose her stage name just to succeed in Hollywood. In fact, in a 2007 interview with The Quad, she confirmed that her name has been Tina since she was in elementary school. Fey's birth name was Elizabeth Stamatina Fey, with Tina being a shortened version of her middle name.
Surprisingly, Fey is known to many people by her real name, as one of her most famous roles was as Liz Lemon on the sitcom she created: 30 Rock.
