Hooligans bring high-profile artists and events to Jacksonville in 2024 | Entertainment

An Onslow County nightclub and music venue is bringing legendary artists to Jacksonville this year, along with community events.
Hooligans Live, located at 2620 Onslow Drive in Jacksonville, opened in 2006. General manager Johnny Cutt, also the owner of Cutthroat Concerts & Events, has been coming to the location for much of its life.
A Beulaville native, Cutt said he started playing at Hooligans when he was just a freshman in high school.
“I started playing drums at a very young age and then formed my own bands in elementary school,” Cutt said. “This place has hosted a lot of great concerts, a lot of great artists, people you would never expect to find in this city.”
Cutt launched Johnny Cutt Promotions in 2014, later renamed Cutthroat Concerts. It started as a way to stay involved in the industry when he wasn't performing, Cutt explained, although it's grown a lot since then.
During his three-year tenure as general manager of the Hooligans, Cutt said he tried to combat the reputation the venue has sometimes struggled with.
“One thing I tried to do when I came back was bring concerts back to the venue, because for so long there were very few, if any,” Cutt said. “It was something that was really the bread and butter of that place for someone like me who only came for that kind of thing.”
Cutt added that he wanted to give people a safe place to go, where they can feel comfortable and confident while listening to music in their own hometown. Over the past few years, he feels it has been a success.
For example, the band The Heavy Hitters were recently at Hooligans, and Cutt said local fans were blown away to have the chance to see them in concert.
“I just like the fact that I can provide a service that I know I'm willing and able to provide, and I appreciate that,” Cutt said. “I see people experiencing things they didn’t think they could experience.”
Cutt has even spent several years touring with some of these talents, formerly working as Saliva's tour manager, handling drum tech and lighting design for From Ashes to New, and touring with bands like New Year's Day and Saint Asonia.
“The industry, when you get into that aspect, is very small. So all the time, every time a tour comes through here, I see friends. It's like sugar on top,” Cutt said .
Most recently, the Hooligans hosted Boosie, and upcoming artists include Afroman, Austin Meade, Intervals, POD and Sebastion Bach. But music isn't the only thing Cutt and Hooligans are working to bring to Jacksonville this year.
On May 17, a live wrestling mic will take place at Hooligans, and on June 16, a rock and roll flea market, an idea that came to Cutt while he was cleaning out his garage.
“I have so many band t-shirts, so much memorabilia, posters, shirts, vinyl,” Cutt said. “I'm going to keep some of them but I was like a man I don't want to just throw them away. Then I have friends who are like me. I did some research and noticed this was a real thing people do.”
The flea market event will include food, vendors and music. Cutt said he even hopes to partner with an adoption agency or animal rescue to get some pets adopted the day of the event.
“There's no profit to be made from it. It's just opening the doors and inviting people in,” Cutt said. “Of course we will display what we have coming up, to give people the chance to experience the place.”
For a schedule of events, tickets and/or information on Hooligans Live and what to expect in 2024, visit hooliganslive.com or follow them on social media.
“I just want people who haven't been here in a long time, for whatever reason, to maybe give it another chance,” Cutt said. “Come back to see a concert, any concert, just go check the schedule. I try to put something in for everyone. If you can't find something, let me know. I'll do my best to try to make everyone's life easier.