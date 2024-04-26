Broadway actor Eli Gelb discusses his role in the new play Stereophonic

The day before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eli Gelb auditioned for a production of “Stereophonic.” Now, four years later, he makes his Broadway debut in the Golden Theater show.

“Stereophonic” follows a fictional Fleetwood Mac-like band and two recording engineers over the course of a year as they struggle to make an album, deal with toxic relationships, navigate the drug-filled world of '70s rock and , ultimately, grow up. Gelb plays lovable stoner sound engineer Grover, who perhaps grows the most as the year goes on. Gelb says he immediately fell in love with the 220-page script.

“I had a few days to read it and prepare,” he recalls of his 2020 audition. “I kind of had to go through it and I was like, ‘I think I love this thing .'”

As life was put on pause, Gelb couldn't help but return to the script, reflecting on the story and the many parallels it presented during the pandemic.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about the play,” he says. “All the themes of isolation and togetherness and needing each other, tearing each other apart, those dichotomies resonated very loudly.”

According to him, it is these themes that leave the audience in awe after the three-hour show each evening. Throughout the pandemic, Gelb stayed in close contact with the director, which ultimately led to him landing the role on Broadway.

While Gelb's character lied about his previous engineering experience to get the Eagles the job, viewers will quickly forgive him, as he acts as an audience surrogate. Throughout the play, he listens in on private conversations and gossip (a little gossip is professional, according to Grover) to inform viewers of what is happening outside the studio.

Gelb's bandmates have the challenge of playing instruments and singing live every night – the show features original music by Arcade Fire's Will Butler – but he faces an equal obstacle: acting with his back to the audience for much of it of the show, as he sits at the soundboard facing the band. He took it in stride.

“I've talked to a lot of people who say, 'Oh, it's so interesting how I can tell how you feel just by looking at your back, and I'm really happy to hear that,' Gelb said. “I react the same way as if you were looking at my face…I try to think about punctuating moments with clarity of movement.”

Although Gelb's character acts as the voice of reason at several points in the play, particularly when the group struggles professionally while managing interpersonal relationships, he also has these “punctuating moments” of comedy and agitation.

“Grover is internally panicking for various reasons,” he says, including lying about his previous experience. “The dichotomy between that confidence and that terror, it’s an interesting balance.”

Gelb may not be a trained audio engineer, but his passion for music shines through Grover.

“In a way, the fact that it is an artistic medium that [I don’t] I have a lot of talent for making it easier to say, 'Oh, let me escape into this thing that I love,'” he says, adding that both of his former roommates were musicians and influenced his avid listening .

“Stereophonic” comes to Broadway at a time when viewers are more obsessed than ever with musicians – past, present and fictional. The world has its eyes on Taylor Swift. Fleetwood Mac's live performance of “Silver Springs,” where Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham appear to have explained their breakup on stage, has gone viral multiple times. The TV show “Daisy Jones & the Six,” another fictional story of a group struggling with relationships, drugs and music, captivated audiences last year. “Stereophonic” is no different, and Gelb has some ideas about why people resonate so much with this story.

“There's something pure about an era that's not yours,” he says, adding that people like a little nostalgia.

Eli Gelb Photographer: Stephanie Diani Grooming: Scott McMahan

He did too, and embraced the 70s on stage and off – growing a mustache and mutton chops; listening to the Beach Boys, Todd Rundgren and Black Sabbath, and sporting styles from last year's era.

“I didn't want to look in the mirror and say, 'Who the fuck is this guy?' I didn’t want it to seem like a novelty,” he says. “When I was in costume, I wanted to feel like it was me.”

Having had time to explore and play with elements of the era, Gelb says his version of Grover has changed a lot since he played the role in Off-Broadway Playwrights Horizons.

“When I started playing him, it was a little bit more like two good shoes… I wanted to give him as much credit as I could as an engineer. I thought, 'Well, then he can't be a stoner,' but he is,” Gelb says. “That’s part of what I love about this character. When was the last time you saw a stoner who was truly passionate and dedicated to his craft? I feel like this is who I am as a person, [but]… I didn’t have the courage to go there right away.”

Although Gelb's journey with the series has been long – and, of course, interrupted by a global pandemic – he wouldn't have it any other way and is eager to give audiences some of the takeaways he has retained.

“It’s been a dream from the beginning, since I read it,” he says. “Life is complicated and it hurts so much and it is so beautiful and so lonely and so effervescent and alive… Where the play lands for me is heartbreak and hope and gratitude… Maybe [holding space for two things at once]it’s the ultimate gift of the room, creating a space where this is encouraged.